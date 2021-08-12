NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said S Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with a lingering turf toe injury and he’s taking longer to recover than expected.

“We think he should with the timeline and everything,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “It is bothering him. He isn’t ready to go yet. We thought he would be (ready) with the time he’s been given. He isn’t. That is just a fact. It is what it is. I don’t see it as day-to-day right now. I know he’s not where he wants to be or where we want him to be. It’s going to take some time.”

As for 49ers WR Jalen Hurd‘s return from a torn ACL, Shanahan confirmed that he’s still working his way back.

“I know he’s battling back from a serious injury,” Shanahan said. “We know the potential that he has, and the upside, and how much we think he can help us. But he’s got to show that. And there’s not a lot of time left.”

Shanahan added that they plan on being patient with Hurd and are hopeful he can earn a spot on the team.

“We want to be smart with him. I know some things were bothering him today. We were smart with him. But hopefully, he can get in a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers worked out WR Brock Miller and K Kaare Vedvik.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said OL Brian Allen is the favorite to start at center over OL Austin Corbett and OL Bobby Evans.

“I think we’re starting to get some clarity on that. Brian Allen has really started to assert himself,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think Austin Corbett has been outstanding at the right guard position. Bobby Evans is another guy that we expect that if need be, he can play at a high level. But Brian’s really done a nice job. We’re going to continue to evaluate it, but if we were to play right now, he’s done a good job, and he would be our center.”

Lindsey Thiry points out that Rams RB Darrell Henderson sustained a hand injury during 11-on-11 drills and was limited when returning to practice.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team still has high hopes for RB Rashaad Penny, who has struggled to overtake Chris Carson on the depth chart thanks to a number of injuries despite being a former first-round pick.

“Chris is really the starter for us,” Carroll said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He has been and has established that. But when Rashaad’s out there, we think he’s just as likely to break it as anybody. We’re really hoping that those two guys battle it out, and whatever happens, happens. The more Rashaad plays, I think the better that makes Chris. Chris has been a marvelous player for us, and Rashaad’s got to prove some stuff.

“He’s got to prove that he’s back, and that he can stay out there and stay durable and all that. That’s what’s at hand right now. But we do know that Rashaad has big-play ability, and we love it coming in off the bench and however we mix it up.”

Carroll mentioned Penny came into camp at 225 pounds: “Best he’s looked since we’ve seen him.” (Brady Henderson)

Penny believes this is the best he’s felt physically in the NFL: “This is the lightest I’ve ever been…I feel very explosive and honestly feel like I’m back in high school again. I feel way faster.” (Henderson)

Ian Rapaport reports the Seahawks released DE Aldon Smith because it was “too much” to deal with Smith’s off-the-field issues.