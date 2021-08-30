NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is fine with splitting time with first-round QB Trey Lance if that’s what gives the team the best chance to win.

“We had two successful drives with it, scored on both of them,” Garoppolo said, via NBC Sports. “It’s tough for defenses to handle that. I’ve never been in that situation, but just seeing it firsthand today, it’s hard on them.”

Garoppolo maintained that although it is an odd situation, it keeps defenses off-balance. His primary focus is keeping the team in position to win games, even if they opt for a more unorthodox approach at the quarterback position.

“Whatever’s best for the team, I’m here for it,” Garoppolo said. “It’s just one of those things, whatever’s best for the team, you got to get behind that and be part of that, and I think that makes for you being the best player you can be, too. It’s all tied together. We’re all in this thing together. We’ll see where it goes.”

Garoppolo also didn’t notice a change in tempo or rhythm in the offense while he rotated with Lance.

“Even with me and Trey running on and off, the tempo was still pretty good,” Garoppolo said. “So there were a couple of times getting to the line when they were still making calls and things like that. You could tell it was tough on them. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo has that “linebacker mentality” while stating that “you never want him to risk himself and get hurt, but that’s why guys fight for him.” (Cam Inman)

said Garoppolo has that “linebacker mentality” while stating that “you never want him to risk himself and get hurt, but that’s why guys fight for him.” (Cam Inman) Shanahan also believes Garoppolo and Lance handled rotational duties well: “They did a good job. By no means was it perfect, the function of going in and out and not knowing when it would be, I tried to go out of impulse. Those guys seemed to handle it good.” (Inman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Bryce Perkins is making the decision to keep an extra quarterback on the roster difficult for him, despite the team having QB John Wolford behind starting QB Matthew Stafford.

“It has not been made yet and to Bryce’s credit, he’s definitely making a very difficult decision because you know you’ve got Matthew, you’ve got John,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “Feel excellent about those guys, but I think Bryce can be really proud of the body of work he put on tape throughout the three weeks of the preseason. He’s continued to grow. I think it’s a real credit to Kevin O’Connell and Zac Robinson. He’s a resilient competitor. You can see it, and I thought it was on display again tonight. … Definitely going to make it a tough decision for us.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Rams LB Micah Kiser has come up in trade talks.

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Alex Collins made the most of his opportunities this preseason after signing a one-year deal with Seattle in February. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted that Collins’ versatility is paramount especially as the team has to trim its roster down to 53 players.

“It’s hugely important to be available,’’ Carroll said, via Seattle Times. “The more things you can do, the better it is for us when we put a guy in the game. If a guy can only block, or he can only run, or he can only catch, then you get taken advantage of.’’

Carroll notes that Collins is in better physical shape than he was coming into the league as a rookie, while noting that he has lost about 10 pounds and looks leaner.

“He has looked different,’’ Carroll said. “His body sculpture is different. The way he’s conditioned and shaped himself is much different than he was. He was trying to be big; he thought he needed to be big to be in the league. At least that’s what it looked like. He’s turned it around.”

Carroll was asked if FB/LB Nick Bellore‘s status as a player who plays both sides of the ball would allow Seattle to keep five running backs: “I don’t know if specifically that’s what’s going to happen,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t know that.’’