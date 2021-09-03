NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RG Daniel Brunskill said Trey Lance is still working on his cadence but thinks he’s done a great job at improving.

“Trey’s still working on it. His cadence is a little bit off or different but we’re definitely getting it down,” said Brunskill, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “For how much that kid’s had on his plate and what he’s done out there, I mean he’s doing a great job. He’s continuing to improve every time.”

Brunskill mentions that Jimmy Garoppolo, however, has a more “pronounced” cadence and clear veteran presence.

“Jimmy’s cadence is more pronounced,” Brunskill said. “He’s been in the league a long time, so he has that real, deep voice. He’s very loud and straightforward with his cadence. You know it.”

Brunskill added that Garoppolo’s voice at quarterback helps them when playing away games.

“With Jimmy and how loud he is, it makes it easy, because we can go on a road game and use our normal cadence, so that’s huge for us.”

Ian Rapoport believes that is clear judging from the comments of HC Kyle Shanahan that QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter for the 49ers this season.

that QB will be the starter for the 49ers this season. Rapoport also says that rookie QB Trey Lance will likely play and that the team is comfortable moving forward with both quarterbacks receiving playing time.

Rams

Rams WR Robert Woods said they quickly gained confidence when the team acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions.

“Him coming in, I think we reacted right away really, really well,” Woods said, via the Jim Rome Show. “We crossed paths a little bit on my rookie visit in Detroit, seeing him there. But now that we’re on the same team, it’s just picked up off of that. Chemistry was strong right away, coming out here throwing. His work ethic was on point. But really, I’ll just say his leadership and grasp of the offense – I was just telling somebody, he has the keys to the car and he’s really testing it out and seeing what this car can do, making adjustments and seeing what he can do with it.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks knew OLB Darrell Taylor had a leg injury he’d need to recover from his first season. They didn’t expect his entire rookie year to become a redshirt season, though. This preseason was the first chance Seattle has had to see its second-round pick from 2020 in game action and it looks like it might be worth the wait.

“He’s been flashy throughout the preseason,” Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He hasn’t been able to quite get it together to make some plays that he wants to make. I thought he really showed again … he’s just made so much progress this offseason with us.”

Adam Jude reports that the Seahawks are still in the market for a cornerback after trading CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers on Friday.