NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is dealing with a cal injury, but GM John Lynch admitted that he’s “a hard guy to keep off the field.” Although, they won’t allow Kittle to suit up if he’s “compromised” in any way.

“With George, you guys see it, I think we all see it; he pours so much into each and every play, and he plays a lot,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I think the combination of that, at times, he sells out. He’s got a calf that’s a little tight, and he’s working through that. But George usually rings the bell and shows up, and you can’t take that for granted. We’re hopeful that we have him, and we certainly need him. He’s a tremendous player, as we saw the other night and have seen so many times.”

Nick Bosa says the team has a lot to process after their close 49ers’ DEsays the team has a lot to process after their close loss to the Packers : “I was pretty annoyed. At night I called my loved ones and tried to get my mind off it. The next day, we had pretty … some interesting meetings that we had to own up to. A lot of us didn’t do the job we could have done.” ( Cam Inman

OUT for Week 4: CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

for Week 4: CB (calf) DOUBTFUL for Week 4: CB Josh Norman (chest)

for Week 4: CB (chest) QUESTIONABLE for Week 4: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE George Kittle (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Rams

Rams’ DC Raheem Morris believes that LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will return in Week 4 unless there is a major setback. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

believes that LB will return in Week 4 unless there is a major setback. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson is likely to return from an injury to his rib cartilage, according to HC Sean McVay. The team will evaluate where Henderson is on Friday and decide on his status going forward. (Lindsey Thiry)

Seahawks

Seahawks S Jamal Adams led the team in sacks last season with 9.5, breaking the record for a defensive back. He rushed an average of eight times a game in 2020 but so far in 2021 that pace is way down, with just 11 rushes in three games. Seahawks DC Ken Norton says they’ve added more diverse responsibilities to Adams’ plate and teams are also paying more attention to him as a blitzing threat.

“As soon as Jamal steps on the field, everybody is looking at him,” Norton said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He’s been blitzing. He’s been around the ball. You can’t get that many sacks every year at that position and not have the entire offense know who you are. Anytime you go playing a team and you have a player of his caliber, they’re always wanting to know where he is. It kind of sets the tone, sets the blocking schemes, sets the pass blocking. He’s the type of guy that you want to know where he is every play.”