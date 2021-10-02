NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle (calf) is “not guaranteed” to play in Week 4 and they will monitor him in Friday’s practice.

“I hope so,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I wish I could state it like that. That’s not guaranteed. We were hoping it would heal a little bit more and expected it to by (Thursday). And he went out and gave it a go in walkthrough and it was just still bothering him. So we shut him down for the day. I haven’t seen him yet today. Hopefully, he’s coming in today feeling better. He’ll get a few reps out there today and then we’re hoping he’ll be ready by Sunday.”

Shanahan added that Kittle does not need to practice in order to play.

“George is a guy that if he doesn’t practice (Friday), he’s still going to have an option to play in that game,” Shanahan said. “As long as it’s not risking him, we’ll (wait on that) decision all the way up to kickoff, if need be.”

As for 49ers CB Josh Norman‘s lung injury, Shanahan believes it is doubtful that Norman will play in Week 4.

“I’ll see how it is when I talk to the doctors today, but I would pretty much think it’s pretty doubtful,” Shanahan said.

49ers activated DL Maurice Hurst from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay said he expects RB Darrell Henderson , who is dealing with a rib injury, to be ready to play in Week 4: “I don’t anticipate him not being able to go.” (NFL.com)

said he expects RB , who is dealing with a rib injury, to be ready to play in Week 4: “I don’t anticipate him not being able to go.” (NFL.com) Rams activated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Rams elevated RB Buddy Howell and LB Justin Lawler to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Rams waived DB J.R. Reed.

Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler reports that there’s a potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary, as the Seahawks are looking into multiple options due to their struggles against the pass. Fowler mentions that newly acquired cornerbacks Bless Austin and Sidney Jones are bracing for expanded roles, depending on what coach HC Pete Carroll decides for game day.

and are bracing for expanded roles, depending on what coach HC decides for game day. Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll believes WR Tyler Lockett could end up playing on Sunday, even though he has been hindered by a hip injury for some time: “We rested him during the week and he had a bunch of treatment and he feels good.” (Brady Henderson)

believes WR could end up playing on Sunday, even though he has been hindered by a hip injury for some time: “We rested him during the week and he had a bunch of treatment and he feels good.” (Brady Henderson) Carroll said TE Gerald Everett is asymptomatic and is feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Because he needs two negative tests to return, Everett is considered to be doubtful for Week 4 despite Carroll not ruling him out.

is asymptomatic and is feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Because he needs two negative tests to return, Everett is considered to be doubtful for Week 4 despite Carroll not ruling him out. Two other players who Carroll has his eyes on returning are defensive ends Benson Mayowa and Alton Robinson , who will work out prior to the game to see if he can return: “He’s got a real good chance. Mayowa is in the same boat, he’s close.”

and , who will work out prior to the game to see if he can return: “He’s got a real good chance. Mayowa is in the same boat, he’s close.” The Seahawks downgraded DE Benson Mayowa (neck) from questionable to out for tomorrow’s game.

(neck) from questionable to out for tomorrow’s game. Seahawks activated TE Colby Parkinson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve.

and OT from injured reserve. Seahawks placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.