Rams Announce Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they have activated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from injured reserve and elevated RB Buddy Howell and LB Justin Lawler to their active roster.

The Rams also waived DB J.R. Reed.

The designated Okoronkwo to return from injured reserve earlier in the week after placing Justin Hollins on injured reserve

Okoronkwo, 26, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and will make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Okoronkwo appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 12 total tackles, one sack and one pass defense.