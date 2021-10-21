NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said DT Javon Kinlaw‘s knee issues are a “big concern this year” and it is hindering his development.

“It’s a big concern this year,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chen of NBC Sports. “It’s nothing against him, but it’s been unfortunate. His development is on hold. I was real excited how he started to end last year, especially at Dallas — it was one of his best. The Rams game I thought he was starting to turn into that player.”

Shanahan added that Kinlaw has dealt with his injury throughout the season and it has become a “setback now.”

“It has affected him all through this year,” Shanahan said. “That’s a setback now and that’s why he’s behind the eight ball this year, but I don’t think his story is totally finished being written yet. No one is upset with Kinlaw right now. It’s been unfortunate with what happened.”

Shanahan said that Kinlaw and the training staff will work to get his knee improved.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Shanahan said. “That’s why we have to get his knee better so he has a chance to develop and turn into the player that we know he is.”

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said his calf is better: “Feeling good. Feel real good. Go out there, test it out a little bit, but overall feeling like it’s in the right spot.” (Adam Schefter)

Rams

So far the addition of QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams offense has had the desired effect and more. Los Angeles is humming along as one of the best offenses in the league keyed by how Stafford can elevate everyone on the field. He has the arm strength and mentality to attack anywhere on the field, meaning receivers can’t relax just because they’re the fourth or fifth read on a play.

“Some routes, some concepts, you’re like, ‘He’s not looking at me!’” Rams WR Robert Woods said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “And next thing you know, the ball is coming out like, ‘Oh, shit!’ You just gotta always be ready, because he’s so good that you just want to stay in your route. He can manipulate the defense and sometimes manipulate you. You’re just staying the course, trusting the assignment and trusting your route. … As soon as we come out (of our break), the ball is where it’s supposed to be.”

Perhaps more surprising is how Rams HC Sean McVay has shifted his offense with Stafford in the fold. The Rams have gone from ranking third in the NFL in play-action passes on early downs to 30th — a drop of 43 percent to 25 percent. Without having to rely on play-action as a crutch to get production out of his quarterback, McVay has diversified his offense considerably.

“You can do so many different things,” McVay said. “You’re not limited in the ways that you can utilize him. … We have a lot more things that we’re doing both in the gun and underneath the center that you’re presenting to the defense. … It always starts with the quarterback, and Matthew’s ability to do all of that makes you more multiple in what you can present, as opposed to exclusively being one thing or the other.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Chiefs and Rams swapping CB Deandre Baker for LB Travin Howard. Neither is playing much right now but could improve the depth for spots at which Kansas City and Los Angeles are weak.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said DE Darrell Taylor has responded well after leaving Sunday’s game.

“A really, really positive report,” Carroll said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “His MRI stuff was clear. His CT scan stuff was clear. He does not have a neck injury. He got jammed pretty good. We got to wait and see what it’s like. It may be a little bit more in his shoulder even as we figure it out.”

Carroll didn’t want to commit to Taylor playing this week.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Carroll said. “He’s got to have a good week to do that. I haven’t talked to Darrell since the MRI stuff came back. I talked to him last night … and he was very positive about it and all that. So we’ll see what happens. But a really, really good report, and I know a lot of people were really upset about that (Taylor being hurt) for good reason. Whenever they take a guy off like that, the threat is so huge. Anyway, he came out great, so we’ll hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”

On Thursday, Carroll said RB Alex Collins (hip) and G Damien Lewis (groin) practiced on Thursday, while Taylor did not participate. (Curtis Crabtree)

(hip) and G (groin) practiced on Thursday, while Taylor did not participate. (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll mentioned that Taylor expects to play in Week 7.