NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Deebo Samuel did not practice for the 49ers on Thursday after HC Kyle Shanahan previously said he expected Samuel to be good to go. (Mike Giardi)

49ers’ K Robbie Gould on splitting kickoffs with P Mitch Wishnowsky : “I love the challenge. I love the gamesmanship and preparation behind it.” (David Lombardi)

on splitting kickoffs with P : “I love the challenge. I love the gamesmanship and preparation behind it.” (David Lombardi) The 49ers worked out free agent P Brock Miller on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe points out the 49ers will shed $24.2 million in cap space by cutting or trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022.

in 2022. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said RB Elijah Mitchell had an MRI on his right knee due to “irritation.” (Adam Schefter)

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, who will turn 40 ahead of Monday night’s game against the Cardinals, said he’s grateful to have such longevity in his career and will feel emotional when suiting up for Week 14.

“It’s pretty amazing, it’s great,” said Whitworth, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I’ll be definitely emotional about it and very thankful. To be here, to think of all the things I’ve been through, it’s pretty wild.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said Whitworth means “a lot to this organization” and thinks he still moves around athletically on the field.

“He sure has meant a lot to this organization both on and off the field,” McVay said. “I think sometimes you take for granted that he’s 40 years old. If you didn’t know with the bald head and stuff like that, I mean he moves around like he’s young and he’s got great athleticism.”

Whitworth added he thinks he can still keep playing further into his 40s as well.

“To me, the only way that I would retire is there’d have to be a situation where either financially the Rams can’t afford me or there’s just some way where it doesn’t work out for the both of us for me to be back,” Whitworth said. “So that would really be the only scenario where I would ever really see me retiring.” Seahawks Seahawks’ DE Carlos Dunlap has been reduced to a limited number of snaps and has still done his best to make an impact in the game when he is called upon. “It’s frustrating,” Dunlap said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “This is new for me in my career, but the coaches have communicated this is the role that they want for me and would like for me. So I just took advantage and focused on seizing those opportunities and today I made something happen. I’m used to playing over 60 percent of the snaps my whole career and I have a consecutive streak of being healthy. So I’d like to keep doing that because I feel like as a rhythm rusher, it’s easiest to get going when you have more opportunities. All kinds of pros and cons about it, so I’ve just been trying to be a really good teammate and deliver what I’m supposed to do when called on. So that’s what I’ve been working to do and that’s what’s been so frustrating up to this point. I haven’t been able to deliver that. But I’m staying committed to the role and putting in the same work and shooting for every opportunity when given to me.” Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll commented on the situation involving Dunlap, who the team acquired via trade with the Bengals last year. “You try to create situations where they can get bang for the buck and they can really be really impacting when they get their chances,” Carroll said. “For the number of plays he had yesterday, to have the impact that he had in the game was phenomenal. He was challenged a little bit by it, and he jumped at it and did a great job. He answered the call, came through, and really helped us win the football game.” Seahawks’ RB Adrian Peterson was absent for some parts of practice despite not being listed on the injury report. While Peterson is not required to be listed on the report due to his practice squad status, Carroll noted that running backs Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny will play more snaps this week. (Bob Condotta)