NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo obviously has limitations, which is why San Francisco made such a bold move up in the draft for Trey Lance last spring. But he is a tough competitor, and that was on display in his final regular-season game on Sunday, a comeback overtime win against the Rams to secure a playoff berth.

“There wasn’t anything special said, but I can remember before the game, Kyle Juszczyk, our fullback, came up to me. And we hugged, and he was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to get emotional or anything, but this is our last regular-season game together,’” Garoppolo said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It was a pretty cool moment, and from that point on, I really was like, ‘This could be it.’ I don’t know, just toward the end there, there were some surreal moments just on third down and in the red zone. Some guys made some plays that you’ve never seen before. So it was a hell of a day.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said OT Trent Williams was close to being able to play against the Rams. The hope is that another seven days will have him ready. Williams is unlikely to practice Wednesday as the team is in wait and see mode for now. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers DB Jaquiski Tartt got "positive news" from his MRI today. The plan is for the team to see where he's at on Wednesday. (Wagoner)

Rams

Rams DB Jordan Fuller will require ankle surgery and is out for the rest of the playoffs, according to HC Sean McVay . (Jourdan Rodrigue)

will require ankle surgery and is out for the rest of the playoffs, according to HC . (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams DB Taylor Rapp has been placed in the concussion protocol. (Lindsey Thiry)

has been placed in the concussion protocol. (Lindsey Thiry) Rams DB Darious Williams is going to be further evaluated for a shoulder injury, per McVay. (Thiry)

is going to be further evaluated for a shoulder injury, per McVay. (Thiry) Rams third-round LB Ernest Jones will be on injured reserve for at least another week, McVay noted the team will discuss his return if they make it further into the postseason. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks