NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks QB Competition

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explained on Tuesday that one of the main factors for why they decided to allow QB Jimmy Garoppolo to skip mandatory minicamp was that it didn’t make sense for them to disrupt his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

“All his rehab is down in L.A., so for him to stop it to come up here for a three-day minicamp doesn’t make much sense for him or for us,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, we want him to stay with his rehab. I mean, it wasn’t a real risky surgery or anything — it just takes time. So, I think the plan still — has always been — July. I know there’s no concerns with it and he’ll be throwing sooner than later.”

Rams GM Les Snead said WR Cooper Kupp is the “next on the list” to receive a contract extension and is hoping to find a “win-win” agreement with him.

“Cooper Kupp, he is next on the list. You nailed that, for sure,” Snead said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “Our intention is to come to a win-win. We’d love to do it before camp. We’d love to do it sooner than possible. But in these types of situations when there’s an element of a player under contract, we feel like he deserves a raise, we want to get him an extension. But with that, there’s a lot of variables. There’s objective variables, there’s speculative variables, so sometimes it takes a little more time. It’s not a microwaveable situation to be creative and come up with a win-win for both Cooper and club so that Cooper can be rewarded, club can continue being successful in the moment and in the long term.”

Obviously things didn’t take as long as Snead thought, as the two sides agreed on a three-year extension this week to bring Kupp’s total deal to five years and $110 million.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will progress toward throwing over the next several weeks after being administered an anti-inflammatory shot in his elbow. He expects to be ready for training camp. (Rodrigue)

The Rams decision to waive LB Travin Howard is due mostly to financial reasons with the team signing their core players to large extensions this offseason. Howard had a slightly larger 2022 cap hit due to the restricted free agent tender. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is used to working with veteran QB Russell Wilson, yet now he must build rapport with new QB Drew Lock, who has yet to establish himself as an NFL mainstay and is competing with Geno Smith and Jacob Eason for the starting job.

“It’s something that’s new, but it’s something that’s very interesting to see when it comes to that competitive nature — two people, three people being able to compete for a spot,” Lockett said via Seahawks.com. “It’s just that competitive nature that takes you to different places that not having to be competitive doesn’t take you. And so I think it’s just something that’s new, and I think it’s something that’s very interesting. I love to see it, because sometimes we’ve got to remember that this is a business, and business does want that competitive nature. And we do want that competitive edge, but being able to compete each and every day, to sharpen iron with iron, I think that helps us build something truly special.” Lockett added he’s liked what he’s seen so far out of a position that is a major question mark heading into 2022. “Drew’s doing good, Geno is doing good, (Jacob) Eason is doing good, and whatever happens is going to happen, but as a whole we all want to be able to make sure we’re doing our part, and I think everyone’s doing it so far. He can throw the ball,” Lockett said of Lock. “Y’all were out here today, he makes great throws… He just has that type of calmness about himself to where he knows what he can do, he’s making the throws regardless of where the DB is. He had a couple of really great deep ball throws last week before we had this break. I think he’s adjusting really well. Being able to come to a new team, learning the plays — it’s different when you’re a receiver learning the plays than when you’re a quarterback, when you’re a quarterback you’re running the plays. So just to be here for what, almost two months, he’s done a really great job picking up the plays. We’ve been installing a lot of heavy stuff, he’s been able to pick it up, run with it, and I think he looks really good.”