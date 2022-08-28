NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Sermon, Saints, Seahawks

With speculation that he may be on the roster bubble, 49ers RB Trey Sermon was defended by HC Kyle Shanahan following the Thursday night preseason game against the Texans.

“They didn’t have much opportunities and much room,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I thought he had a real good play on a, I think it was a third-and-one or second-and-one where we had an unblocked guy in the hole that he made miss and almost made a big play when nothing was there. But Trey’s come a long way here this year. And he’s someone we can count on and it’s not just him, it’s the whole group. So all these guys I think are good enough to help us. We just have to figure out which direction we’re going to go.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen told reporters he expects OL James Hurst back “sooner than later” meaning he could be available for Week 1. (Jeff Duncan)

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Al Woods believes that DB Michael Jackson is going to be a breakout player for Seattle this year.

“Coming up hitting, covering his butt off,” Woods said, via Seattle Times. “He’s going to surprise a lot of people. I think he’s going to be good.”

Jackson has begun to earn the trust of HC Pete Carroll who added that he’s confident with him on the field. Carroll also said that Jackson has had a great camp and has been consistent.

“I think that Michael has had one of the most outstanding camps of anybody,” Carroll said. “He has been solidly consistent, he’s been challenging the whole time. He’s had four, five or maybe six different chances to make a hit in the game, and he hit every one of them. He’s been physical every time. He’s played fast, he’s played aggressive, and he’s played confident, so he’s had a fantastic camp. He kind of got a chance when the other guys were out, and he took full advantage of it. I have no problem with Michael on the field.”