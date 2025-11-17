NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Abdul Carter, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was targeted 11 times in the team’s Week 11 matchup and told reporters that he is doing his best to contribute and wants Philadelphia to improve on offense.

“It wasn’t about targets last week or the week before,” Brown said. “It wasn’t about that at all. It was me trying to help and contribute. That’s all. Regardless of what that looked like in phases, I think I did. But, like I said, I think there’s a lot of stuff that we as an offense and me myself, that we gotta continue to get better at.”

Eagles

The Eagles won a sloppy Sunday Night Football game over the Lions, where Detroit was only able to find the endzone once. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts praised the other side of the ball for shutting down a Lions’ offense fresh off a 44-point outburst.

“The defense was playing lights-out; it was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” Hurts said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “So a really, really big-time game on that side of the ball. To be able to do what they did on fourth down against a really good offense … a potent offense that’s capable of doing really special things … I have a lot of respect for that.”

After another win that was far from pretty, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni likes to see his team find ways to win games when they aren’t playing their best.

“I think we take a lot of pride in just winning, period,” Sirianni said. “As I watched football today [around the league], I feel like I saw a lot of teams waiting to lose. Our team’s waiting to win because they know how to win. There’s something to be said for knowing how to win and knowing how to figure out ways to win.”

Giants

After getting benched for the first series in Week 11 due to the coach’s decision, Giants first-round DE Abdul Carter took ownership of his mistake but is looking to move past it.

“I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team,” Carter said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “That was the consequence of it. Got to live with it.”

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka expressed his love for Carter after having to keep him on the sideline for his actions leading up to the game.

“I love Abdul and what he brings to this team,” Kafka said. “The skill set he has, this guy loves ball. I’m excited to watch him attack this week of practice and continue to work and grow and be the great player that I think he is.”

Per Dan Duggan, Carter was held out of the first drive in Week 11 because he was asleep in the facility during a team walk-through.

Carter disputed that report and clarified that he was doing recovery. Regardless, Carter took ownership of his actions.