NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Eagles, Cowboys Contracts, Giants Free Agency Targets

Cowboys
- Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys have hired BT Jordan as a pass-rush specialist consultant.
- The contract of RB Javonte Williams is for three years, $24 million, including $16 million guaranteed and a $6 million bonus. His 2026 cap number will be $3.95 million. (Archer)
- Per Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys offered to make K Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid at his position last September, with an offer between $6.5 and $7 million annually, and his agent countered with $10 million per year.
- Hill says Dallas doesn’t plan to up their offer and would be comfortable placing the second-round tender on him.
- Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer hopes to have WR George Pickens long-term, but he said they haven’t spoken recently. (Todd Archer)
- Regarding the nose tackle position, Schottenheimer noted Kenny Clark has the most experience, but they will move guys around because Quinnen Williams and Osa Odighizuwa can play multiple spots. (Archer)
Eagles
Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s trade market could be similar to what the Bills received when they traded WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans, SI’s Albert Breer wrote.
Breer added that both Brown and Diggs have had similar production and were nearly the same age when Diggs was traded to the Texans in exchange for a second-round pick. Buffalo also sent Houston a 5th and 6th rounder to sweeten the deal.
However, it’s worth noting that Roseman has reportedly asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Brown, which Breer believes is what he’ll end up asking for.
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are hiring former Raiders assistant Beyah Rasool as a defensive assistant.
Giants
- Art Stapleton lists several free agent priorities for the Giants this offseason, including RT Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, and CB Cordale Flott.
- Stapleton would like to see the team bring in C Tyler Linderbaum; however, the Ravens have made it known that they have a market-setting offer on the table for their center.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Stapleton listed former Browns G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku as potential targets. Former Titans TE Chig Okonkwo was also mentioned by Stapleton, along with Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who was franchise tagged.
- Other options included wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Jalen Nailor, Alec Pierce, and Mike Evans, all of whom could wind up re-signing with their original teams.
- On defense, Stapleton mentions defensive linemen Calais Campbell and John Franklin-Myers, as well as linebackers Quincy Williams and Leo Chenal.
