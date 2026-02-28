NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Eagles, Cowboys Contracts, Giants Free Agency Targets

Cowboys

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys have hired BT Jordan as a pass-rush specialist consultant.

The contract of RB Javonte Williams is for three years, $24 million, including $16 million guaranteed and a $6 million bonus. His 2026 cap number will be $3.95 million. (Archer)

Per Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys offered to make K Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid at his position last September, with an offer between $6.5 and $7 million annually, and his agent countered with $10 million per year.

Hill says Dallas doesn't plan to up their offer and would be comfortable placing the second-round tender on him.

Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer hopes to have WR George Pickens long-term, but he said they haven’t spoken recently. (Todd Archer)

Regarding the nose tackle position, Schottenheimer noted Kenny Clark has the most experience, but they will move guys around because Quinnen Williams and Osa Odighizuwa can play multiple spots. (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s trade market could be similar to what the Bills received when they traded WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans, SI’s Albert Breer wrote.

Breer added that both Brown and Diggs have had similar production and were nearly the same age when Diggs was traded to the Texans in exchange for a second-round pick. Buffalo also sent Houston a 5th and 6th rounder to sweeten the deal.

However, it’s worth noting that Roseman has reportedly asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Brown, which Breer believes is what he’ll end up asking for.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are hiring former Raiders assistant Beyah Rasool as a defensive assistant.

