NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jaxson Dart, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has been banged up this year and didn’t get the start and Week 4 before playing 53 snaps. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer cited Diggs’ injuries and their depth at that position as the reasons why he wasn’t first on the field.

“We’re talented,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s been banged up a little bit. I’ve been a little tough on Trevon, just in terms of the consistency and things like that. But, man, I thought he played really well. I’m proud of him. It’s a similar type thing with other guys. I mean, it wasn’t just us picking on Trevon. Trevon is a hell of a player. Trevon is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones George Pickens on and off the field: “He’s an exemplary teammate. He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday…I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think we could at this time last year. … We got it. We paid a price for it. … We can do it now.” ( on what he’s seen from WRon and off the field: “He’s an exemplary teammate. He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday…I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think we could at this time last year. … We got it. We paid a price for it. … We can do it now.” ( Jon Machota

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown voiced some frustration after recording just two receptions for seven yards in Philadelphia’s Week 4 win over the Buccaneers. Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said he still has a strong relationship with Brown.

“A.J. and I have a great relationship just throughout the years being here. We spent a lot of time together, so as far as communication and getting to him and I have had no problem. I know where his heart is, where he lies. He wants to win, so he feels like he can do everything and anything to help us at all times. So as far as I’m concerned, him and I are in a good spot,” Patullo said, via Zach Berman.

Per his agent, Eagles LS Charley Hughlett sustained a core injury and underwent successful surgery with the intention of returning in a couple of months.

Giants

The Giants upset the Chargers 21-18 in QB Jaxson Dart‘s first start. The rookie said HC Brian Daboll involved him in making their game plan for Week 4.

“I realized early on that the NFL is on another level. It’s not as easy as in college,” Dart said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “[Daboll] did a great job giving me freedom to be involved in the game plan. There are a few things I can do with my legs. We added those and that made it easier. It slowed the game down for me.”

Dart said Russell Wilson handled his transition to the bench like a professional while Jameis Winston helped him prepare.

“This week wasn’t easy for Russ [Wilson]—he handled it like a real pro—and Jameis [Winston] was a huge asset to me,” Dart said. “They are just as involved as anybody. And a lot of times we stay after hours talking through things.”

New York came up short on a 4th-and-goal play, where Dart’s pass was dropped by WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Dart reflected on the play and was grateful to have the chance to make a play in a critical situation.

“The fourth down was a really close play,” Dart said. “I thought we had a chance, but they played it—they had a great defensive play to break it up. That’s the NFL, we have really good players and they do, too. The third down, we knew it would be a tight pressure look or man-to-man coverage. The DC thought we were going to run the ball in that situation. I’m grateful they gave me the opportunity to convert. It says a lot about their confidence in me.”