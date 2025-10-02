NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown gave a statement regarding his dissatisfaction with his lack of involvement in the offense and the tweet that sparked on Sunday, but added the outburst wasn’t directed at anyone in the building.

“First off, I want to start off by saying, obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over and that’s on me. I take full accountability on that,” he said per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building — not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all of my coaches and with my quarterback, as well. Me and my coaches — KP, Nick — we discuss weekly about trying to get this thing on the same page.”

Brown maintained that he’s happy in Philadelphia and he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.

“Absolutely. This is home. This is my home. Unfortunately, I did it to myself. I wouldn’t even say unfortunately. I did it to myself. But this is my home, man, I love it here. But you just see frustration because we want to be great and, most definitely, I want to be great as well.” (EJ Smith)