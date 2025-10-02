NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Dan Graziano of ESPN, citing people he’s spoken to within the Commanders, writes that QB Jayden Daniels has a “decent chance” to play in Week 5 against the Chargers.
- According to Graziano, Daniels was close to being cleared from his knee injury in time for their previous game against the Falcons, but the team’s doctors felt it was best to keep him out.
- Fowler adds that Daniels is getting closer to being available and should be in a position to play if all goes well in practice this week.
- As for WR Terry McLaurin‘s quad injury, Graziano is hearing that he could require another week or two.
- At running back, Graziano writes that the team is comfortable with their committee approach with Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
- In the end, Washington views Croskey-Merrit as the “most capable” running back to become an “all-around threat” and could be their back in the second half of the season.
Eagles
Eagles WR A.J. Brown gave a statement regarding his dissatisfaction with his lack of involvement in the offense and the tweet that sparked on Sunday, but added the outburst wasn’t directed at anyone in the building.
“First off, I want to start off by saying, obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations and I continued to let it boil over and that’s on me. I take full accountability on that,” he said per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building — not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all of my coaches and with my quarterback, as well. Me and my coaches — KP, Nick — we discuss weekly about trying to get this thing on the same page.”
Brown maintained that he’s happy in Philadelphia and he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.
“Absolutely. This is home. This is my home. Unfortunately, I did it to myself. I wouldn’t even say unfortunately. I did it to myself. But this is my home, man, I love it here. But you just see frustration because we want to be great and, most definitely, I want to be great as well.” (EJ Smith)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing executives around the NFL, reports Philadelphia isn’t expected to trade Brown during the season, but talks could emerge come the offseason. Brown’s contract structure does not make him easy to trade, however.
- When talking to coaches who are familiar with Philadelphia’s offense, Fowler writes defenses are forcing QB Jalen Hurts to throw against zone-heavy schemes, which isn’t considered one of the quarterback’s strong points.
- Eagles DC Vic Fangio confirmed second-round S Andrew Mukuba will play all snaps at safety ahead of S Sydney Brown, who had been playing in base personnel: “Right now he’s playing full-time.” (McLane)
- Fangio on if Kelee Ringo can supplant Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback: “It’s possible.” (McLane)
Giants
- When asked if a quarterback will be traded ahead of the deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Giants QB Russell Wilson as someone to keep an eye on.
- Graziano points out that Wilson’s value is likely “very low right now,” meaning New York could wait until a team is desperate enough to acquire him.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is unsure if a “marquee name” is dealt ahead of the deadline, but could see Wilson being the “most sensible candidate.”
- Fowler could see the Browns being interested in Wilson if they aren’t satisfied with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders. He points out Cleveland had some interest in signing Wilson as a free agent.
- Giants WR Malik Nabers suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus in addition to the torn ACL in his right knee. (Dan Duggan)
