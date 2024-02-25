NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Ryan Kerrigan, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Assistant LB coach and former long-time Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan spoke highly of new Commanders HC Dan Quinn and talked about his excitement to return for another season.

“I’m very excited,” Kerrigan said, via Scott Abraham. “Coach Quinn has brought a really good jolt of energy to the program, and I’m excited to get going with it.” “Coach Whitt has been very energetic in our meetings,” he continued. “Same with Coach Quinn, so we’re excited to get going and get the ball rolling.”

Eagles

Amidst rumors of potentially wanting out, Eagles WR A.J. Brown called into the SportsRadio 94WIP’s show and confirmed he wants to stay in Philadelphia. Brown spoke about some of the sideline “flare-ups” and mentioned those were about holding everyone accountable, not about an issue with targets.

called into the SportsRadio 94WIP’s show and confirmed he wants to stay in Philadelphia. Brown spoke about some of the sideline “flare-ups” and mentioned those were about holding everyone accountable, not about an issue with targets. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice notes Eagles CB Darius Slay ‘s contract is too prohibitive to do anything with, so he expects the veteran back in 2024. More importantly, Slay still played at a high level in 2023.

‘s contract is too prohibitive to do anything with, so he expects the veteran back in 2024. More importantly, Slay still played at a high level in 2023. Fellow Eagles CB James Bradberry struggled a lot more, which is why Kempski thinks there’s a good chance the team makes him a June 1 cut and just deals with the dead money hit.

struggled a lot more, which is why Kempski thinks there’s a good chance the team makes him a June 1 cut and just deals with the dead money hit. Kempski writes the Eagles are big fans of slot CB Avonte Maddox, which is why he thinks they’ll try to keep him on a reduced salary rather than just cutting him. Maddox has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons.

Giants

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano cites a source who informed him the way the 2023 season played out only strengthened GM Joe Schoen ‘s feelings that paying big money to a running back isn’t wise.

‘s feelings that paying big money to a running back isn’t wise. Vacchiano reports the Giants are not expected to use the franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley and aren’t expected to increase the contract offer they had on the table last year — if that offer is even on the table anymore.

and aren’t expected to increase the contract offer they had on the table last year — if that offer is even on the table anymore. Vacchiano reiterates a report that key members of the Giants still believe in QB Daniel Jones as the quarterback of the future. However, they will look at all of their options since they’re picking No. 6 overall and Jones’ injury history is a legitimate concern.

as the quarterback of the future. However, they will look at all of their options since they’re picking No. 6 overall and Jones’ injury history is a legitimate concern. Vacchiano thinks a more likely outcome is the Giants using a second-round pick on a quarterback who can sit and learn behind Jones for a year or two.

Per Vacchiano, a team source indicated while the Giants want S Xavier McKinney back, Schoen also doesn’t want to invest too much in that position. New York is unlikely to use the tag which is more than $17 million, and while the transition tag is an option at a lower rate of just $13.9 million, the source told Vacchiano “even that’s a little high.”