NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Zach Ertz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders TE Zach Ertz, who has plenty of NFL experience, was asked to weigh in on how the team has performed so far this season. He told reporters that he has hope things can be turned around before it’s too late.

“It’s just too many highs and lows,” Ertz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “Just haven’t executed consistently enough in all three phases in a game. Play a half really well and then don’t play the second half well. Play a game well in one phase, don’t play well in another. I thought we had a really good week of practice, honestly, and I’m confident that if we can continue to practice like we do, that’s going to turn. But the clock is ticking, obviously.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out that several big college programs are looking for new head coaches, including LSU, Texas, and Penn State. Breer writes that he could imagine Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury being researched by those schools.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said multiple times that he would be interested in potentially making an upgrade ahead of the trade deadline. When asked if Dallas is working towards anything for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby or Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, Jones responded that they aren’t “close to a deal” and is unsure if they will make a trade.

“There hasn’t been anything close to a deal,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’re looking at all phases of our roster. … I don’t know if we will or not (make a trade).”

As for improving the roster, Jones said nothing is currently standing out around the league.

“All options are there,” Jones said. “I can tell you this right now, there is not a trade in my mind, the beginning and end of one, as we sit here and talk … that I would do.”

As for Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, Packers and former Dallas EDGE Micah Parsons thinks the organization mishandled Diggs’ previous knee issue.

“Honestly, I feel like they f–––ed my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons said. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury and I just didn’t think they did right by him. He didn’t participate all camp and he’s going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don’t think you do that to a player like that.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has made headlines this season for being upset with his productivity, notably recording just 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Brown thinks his passion for the game has led to a misunderstanding about his happiness in Philadelphia.

“I know everybody’s counting on me — that’s my thrill,” Brown said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “And then I come through. That makes me proud of myself. And I’m doing it over and over again. And then I got another opportunity a couple of plays later. Third down. Everybody knows the ball’s coming to me. I love that feeling. Like, it’s a rush. I don’t do drugs, but that has to be what drugs feels like. And I’m getting that dopamine. And I’m coming through for my team again. And that’s where the excitement comes from. And that’s why it’s frustrating at times. And maybe people really misunderstand me as a player, but those feelings — that’s what I want. You may see a little frustration. It’s because I really want to contribute. I really want to help this team win. But if I’m not getting the ball, obviously, it’s not as fun. Obviously, I want to win. That’s the main goal. But I want to help. I want to do my thing as well. And so it’s a little toll here and there sometimes. But I think that’s where the misunderstanding comes from, from everyone out there. But to be honest, I could really care less. This got me here. You know? And me playing this way, me having that drive, me having that mindset — it’s going to keep me here.”

Brown wants to prove that he’s the best receiver in the NFL.

“Most guys just play the game and just accept whatever comes with it,” Brown said. “I could care less about that. It’s about me being the best and me proving that to myself over and over again, each and every day. That’s why I work so hard. That’s why I try to get ahead, take advantage of opportunities and have the mindset each and every day and play with the tenacity that I play with.”

After winning last year’s Super Bowl, Brown found that he wasn’t able to soak in the moment because of his high expectations for himself.

“I tried to embrace the feeling of what I thought it would be,” Brown said. “Because when I got to the league, we just got placed with the expectation, ‘This is what we play for.’ And it kind of taught you how to feel in a way. And when we won, it was like I was trying to feel it, right? But it wasn’t that. I kind of stole that moment from myself. And so I didn’t experience that the right way. … I think when you place expectations on something, you’re really stealing your own feeling from it because you want something to be something, and you have no idea what it’s going to be like. And that’s exactly what I did.”