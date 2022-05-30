NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Rams, Vikings

Aaron Donald

Rams DT Aaron Donald said during a recent media appearance that he has joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency.

“My wife actually does my marketing,” Donald said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. “It was an opportunity that came to us and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of everything that they were gonna be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got at Donda Sports . . . for me, it was a no-brainer.”

Rams

Rams WR Allen Robinson prides himself on his ability to make things happen against press coverage and wants the opportunity to do so this season with Los Angeles.

“I’m a player who I invite press (coverage), I enjoy it. Going against press coverage is something I’ve enjoyed since I’ve stepped foot in this league,” Robinson said, via RamsWire.com. “So being able to win some one-on-one backside concepts, and also being able to occupy some of the intermediate stuff across the field, and being able to add some run after the catch and things like that. I think for me I’ve always prided myself on not being one-dimensional and being able to have all parts of my game be fine-tuned. That’s red-zone, deep stuff, intermediate, short stuff, and like I said before, this is an offense that occupies all levels of the field.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke about the importance of his relationship with new HC Kevin O’Connell.

“It’s everything,” Adofo-Mensah said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s literally everything. When I started the interview process, I’ll be honest, I don’t know if insecurity is the word, but I have such a unique path, right? To have a head coach who’s worked his whole career to get his one chance and then to trust that chance with me, I knew how momentous that was. When I was in the interview, I wanted to make sure that they had time to ask me questions and really feel comfortable what they were getting into.”

Adofo-Mensah recalled offering O’Connell Minnesota’s head coach job.

“When I called Kevin to offer him the job, I said to him, ‘Hey man, I’m only doing this once. We’re coming in together; we’re going out together.’ You hire a coach, you hire a problem solver. We’re a problem-solving team. If there’s issues, it’s our job to fix them together. There’s no finger pointing. It’s our job to kind of study them and I believe in him and I know he believes in me. He says that all the time that if he could choose anybody to do this job, he’d choose me. That means the world to me, and I obviously gonna work my butt off to not let him down. We’re in this together. I don’t think you’ll be showing any PFT headlines one day showing about ‘how dysfunctional.’ That’s not how it’s gonna be.”