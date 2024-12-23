NFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 15.

Lions

After losing to the Bills in Week 14, Lions DC Aaron Glenn doesn’t understand the panic surrounding their team.

“We’re 12-2 and the sky’s falling,” Glenn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going to the playoffs. We’re in the tournament. Why in the hell is the sky falling for us? What do we have to sit back and be sad? We let you guys do that.”

Lions

The play involving QB Jared Goff and RB Jahmyr Gibbs fake tripping, which resulted in a touchdown is called “stumblebum” and was designed by OC Ben Johnson , who saw Packers QB Jordan Love drop a snap against the Bears and still pull off a long pass. (Kalyn Kahler)

and RB fake tripping, which resulted in a touchdown is called “stumblebum” and was designed by OC , who saw Packers QB drop a snap against the Bears and still pull off a long pass. (Kalyn Kahler) Lions Dan Campbell acknowledged that the team’s 13 wins were the best in franchise history, but says it’s not the time to celebrate just yet, as the team still has Super Bowl aspirations despite injuries. ( HCacknowledged that the team’s 13 wins were the best in franchise history, but says it’s not the time to celebrate just yet, as the team still has Super Bowl aspirations despite injuries. ( Eric Woodyard

Lions LB Kwon Alexander was fined $6,722 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck), and S Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 15.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur had high praise for QB Jordan Love after putting up passer ratings of at least 100 in five straight games.

“This is the best ball he’s played,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “Just when I look at all the little things.”