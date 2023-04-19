NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes defensive line, both edge rusher and on the interior, is the biggest need for the Bears entering the draft and an obvious possibility for their first-round pick at No. 9. He adds not to rule out a cornerback or offensive tackle, however.
- Other positions Fishbain thinks the Bears will look at addressing include interior offensive line, receiver and tight end.
- Fishbain mentions he doesn’t think the Bears are going to be willing to risk the No. 9 pick on Georgia DT Jalen Carter, and it might be a moot point anyway if he’s not available.
- The Bears hosted Auburn DE Derick Hall for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
- Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola has had visits with a few different teams, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes most of the work between the Packers and Jets on a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers is done, with the respective GMs Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas being creative to find solutions. His sense is that it just comes down to the ownership in both organizations signing off on the particulars.
- Breer notes both Jets owner Woody Johnson and Packers CEO Mark Murphy navigated the Brett Favre trade and that’s colored their actions with Rodgers. The Jets want to make sure they’re not exposed to too much risk if Rodgers doesn’t play well or only plays one season. The Packers want to get fair value for a Hall of Fame player.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers met with Cincinnati WR/KR Tre Tucker at his Pro Day.
- Green Bay also hosted Furman WR Ryan Miller for a visit last week. (Wilson)
- The Packers brought in Alabama-Birmingham OT Kadeem Telfort for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. (Wilson)
- Green Bay hosted SMU WR Rashee Rice for a pre-draft visit, according to Bill Huber.
Vikings
- Per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Vikings S Harrison Smith said he considered his options this offseason, including signing with another team.
- However, he added “it felt right to stay” since he believes in the team and in new DC Brian Flores.
- The Vikings hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Vikings hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)
