NFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury said he’s disappointed for QB Jayden Daniels and how his season has ended.

“Disappointed for him,” Kingsbury said, via Commanders Wire. “Like I’ve said before, he loves to practice, loves to play, loves all parts of the game, but, you know, [General Manager] AP [Adam Peters] and [Head Coach] DQ [Dan Quinn] came to a decision on it, and so that’s kind of part of the game.”

Kingsbury added that he doesn’t believe that Daniels was playing with the same confidence as he was during his rookie season and said that the growing pains are part of a young quarterback’s journey.

“No, I don’t,” Kingsbury answered. “I think these are things you have to go through as a young player, you know, it’s part of the deal, developing thicker skin, and you know, mental toughness through some of this adversity. But he’s super competitive, you know, he loves to play the game, and he’ll be better for this and having to go through this and really manage it throughout the season.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said OT Laremy Tunsil has been ruled out for Week 16 due to a strained oblique, and Brandon Coleman will start at left tackle, via Tom Schad.

Cowboys

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey missed two kicks in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Vikings, but doesn’t think he needs to make any changes.

“Struck the first one well [from] 51, just left it a little right of the target,” Aubrey told reporters. “And then off the toe for the second one from 59. Pretty easy fixes for me. I’ve had days like this every year; I’ve had one, specifically, every year. I bounce back those years and just do the same thing. Nothing needs to change in the process. You play the game long enough, you’re going to have some days like this.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and HC Brian Schottenheimer aren’t concerned with the misses either and feel that the team has been spoiled with how good Aubrey has performed since joining the team.

“We were making field goals rather than getting some touchdowns,” Jones noted. “And that ended up biting us, especially when we missed the two that we missed.”

“I actually said it in there; we’re spoiled with Brandon Aubrey, you know what I’m saying?” Schottenheimer commented. “He’s such a great player.”

Giants

Giants OLB Abdul Carter had seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, and two forced fumbles after previously being benched twice and feels like he has finally put together the kind of performance he is capable of having regularly.

“Just doing my job. Playing fast. Playing hard. Simple as that,” Carter said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It means a lot. Feel like it was a statement, but it would have been more satisfying if we got the win.”

“I’m happy he had his game. He had his little game,” Giants DL Dexter Lawrence said of Carter after the loss. “But we have to come back and do it again next week. That is greatness. His ceiling is through the roof. There’s a lot to go into this game and us, as vets, got to help him understand that and teach him that.”

“Abdul, he put together a good week of practice. It showed up in the game,” interim HC Mike Kafka said on Monday. “I was happy for — anytime a young player can step up and kind of start turning the page and improving. But now the challenge, just like it is for everybody, is can you do that again? You have a good game, can you stack another day? Can you stack another week? Can you stack another game?”