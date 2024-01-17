NFC Notes: Adam Peters, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

: “This where I’m supposed to be — the general manager of the Washington Commanders. … I promise you I’ll work tirelessly to build this franchise. This is one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL… I could not be more thrilled to be here. This was the best opportunity in my mind in the NFL.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Peters when asked about the current roster: “I believe that there are a few cornerstone pieces on this roster. I believe there’s a lot of work to do. … That’s an ongoing process. I’ve started a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do. Ultimately we’re going to build through the draft and supplement in free agency.” (Jhabvala)

Peters when asked about the search for a new head coach: “We’re looking for the best leader for this team. We have set criteria that we’re aligned in that vision. It’s not going to be in a box, it’s not going to be offense, it’s not going to be defense, it’s going to be the best leader.” (JP Finlay)

Eagles

Following the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers, HC Nick Sirianni said they remain confident after losing six of the last seven games and they will be able to fix things going forward.

“We believe in ourselves,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m not sitting in this room for any reason, and it’s the same thing with these guys. I’m really not built that way, what gives me the confidence to think that we can fix it is because we believe in ourselves and we’re in these seats at the top of our profession because we worked our ass off to get here.”

Zach Berman notes the Eagles will conduct exit interviews with players and coaches on Wednesday.

Per Rob Maaddi, veteran Eagles DE Brandon Graham wants to play one more season with the team and make it his farewell tour.

wants to play one more season with the team and make it his farewell tour. Eagles RT Lane Johnson on potential changes within the franchise: “I’m just sitting and watching. I really don’t know what it’s going to happen. It’s very frustrating. You see what this team was and you see how the team ended and the slide that we had. …It’s a wild business we’re in. Nobody’s safe. We’ll see what happens.” (Berman)

on potential changes within the franchise: “I’m just sitting and watching. I really don’t know what it’s going to happen. It’s very frustrating. You see what this team was and you see how the team ended and the slide that we had. …It’s a wild business we’re in. Nobody’s safe. We’ll see what happens.” (Berman) Johnson: “The effort wasn’t the problem. We all had great relationships. It’s just, we have a slide going and you can’t stop it. Losing the last — whatever we did, probably the first fucking team to end like this after starting the season the way you did… — it’s frustrating. We offered plenty of explanations, but at the end of day, we never did get the result we wanted to do. So shit’s got to change.” (Berman)

When asked if he would be retiring, Johnson said the following: “I plan on finishing my career strong. I think I have a few good years left and I’m going to take it to the limit.” (Berman)

Giants

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on the dismal working environment between Giants HC Brian Daboll and the other assistants on his coaching staff. Sources told Leonard Daboll’s sideline demeanor is as bad as it looks on TV and the coach “has no composure.”

and the other assistants on his coaching staff. Sources told Leonard Daboll’s sideline demeanor is as bad as it looks on TV and the coach “has no composure.” Daboll would cuss out other coaches on the sideline and on the headset, per Leonard, including OC Mike Kafka , ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, and DC Wink Martindale . During the Week 10 game against the Cowboys, a source told Leonard Daboll was upbraiding Martindale so much it was affecting his ability to get the plays in.

, ST coordinator and DC . During the Week 10 game against the Cowboys, a source told Leonard Daboll was upbraiding Martindale so much it was affecting his ability to get the plays in. Leonard says Giants GM Joe Schoen listened in on the headset for a few games to get an idea of how bad the problem was.

listened in on the headset for a few games to get an idea of how bad the problem was. While Daboll publicly disputed that he took play-calling away from Kafka, Leonard wrote he did it multiple times during the year during games, giving it back afterward. A source added Daboll was generally controlling and overbearing about the offense: “He would make [Kafka] run the ball, and then if he called a run [Daboll] didn’t like it, he would motherf–k him.”

Another added: “You’re living on the edge every week. It makes it tough to do your job.”

Leonard mentions one assistant who was inquiring about potentially working for the Giants was told by a current staffer not to take the job.

The New York Giants have requested to interview Titans RB coach Tony Dews for the same position on Daboll ‘s staff. ( Paul Kuharsky )

Daboll Paul Kuharsky Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are adding DB coach Jerome Henderson to their list of candidates to replace Martindale as defensive coordinator.

Martindale Raanan also reports that Bears ST coordinator Carlos Polk is a candidate for the same role with the Giants.