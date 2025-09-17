NFC Notes: Adam Thielen, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson commented on the performance of QB Caleb Williams through the first two games of the regular season.

“I did see significant growth,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “It’s not perfect yet. There’s still a number of plays where our eyes aren’t quite in the right position or we’re holding onto the ball just a tick longer than what we’re coaching. But I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression. There were a few times there where we had to get to number three or four in the read and he was trusting his feet and his footwork and was able to get there. I did think he got better from Week 1 to Week 2. I’m encouraged by what I saw and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see another leap here this week.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RT Zach Tom feels “a lot better than he did” last week with an oblique injury, but has to see how the week goes. (Ryan Wood)

said RT feels “a lot better than he did” last week with an oblique injury, but has to see how the week goes. (Ryan Wood) Green Bay WR Christian Watson expects to return to practice when his window opens up following Week 4. (Matt Schneidman)

expects to return to practice when his window opens up following Week 4. (Matt Schneidman) Watson said he can cut and plant on his knee as he comes back from a torn ACL: “If it was the NFC championship game tomorrow, I’d be able to go out there and feel confident.” (Wood)

The Packers re-signed Watson to a one-year, $11 million extension with $6,067,078 guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1,148,063 and $3,425,000. (Over The Cap)

Watson can earn up to $1,850,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2026. The deal also has three void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Vikings

Veteran Vikings WR Adam Thielen said he is looking forward to seeing what the team can do after a rocky start and an injury to QB J.J. McCarthy that will likely see QB Carson Wentz start in Week 3.

“We started 5-0 one year and missed the playoffs. We started 1-2 and went to the NFC championship game. A Week 2 loss doesn’t derail who you are as a football team — but it can, if you don’t treat it the right way. Great opportunity to see what this team’s really made of.” Thielen said, via VikingsWire.com.