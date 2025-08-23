NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Colston Loveland, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that the team will utilize a lot of 12 personnel as the team looks to create mismatches against opposing defenses.

“Each week you don’t know if you’re going to get base defense to nickel defense to (defend) 12 personnel,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “That’s kind of the fun of the game, too. Calling the game is ‘What is the defense going to be in and how can you go after them and attack them?’ I think 12 gives you a lot of options, particularly when you have athletic tight ends that can still block. You can line up in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) sets and spread them out, or you can get condensed on down and play big-boy ball. That’s why I think it’s a challenge, this day and age, if you’ve got the guys to defend.”

Bears rookie TE Colston Loveland has lined up in multiple different positions in the offense as Johnson looks for ways to get the ball into his hands.

“That’s a great thing about this offense,” Loveland said. “You can be anywhere, receiver, tight end, running back. Being able to learn the whole offense and be put in positions maybe you weren’t put in, that’s a blessing for sure.”

Loveland has already established himself as a safety blanket and has done of good job of not only getting open, but learning when to settle in zone coverage.

“He’s friendly to throw to,” QB Case Keenum said. “He’s got good body language. There’s that non-verbal communication that lets the quarterback know that he knows where the ball is and should be and has good body position in relation to defenders. And then based on what route it is, knows when to be open in a lot of ways. From a big, tall guy like that, it’s really nice to be able to go a lot of different personnels with him and Cole, both very friendly targets that I think defenses will have issues when they decide to go man, who to put the linebacker on, who to put a safety on.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract before playing under the fifth-year option in 2026. Regarding contract negotiations, Hutchinson said he’s staying out of the process and is letting his agent handle the work.

“I’ve kind of been pretty hands-off with the process,” Hutchinson said, via Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the business side can take away from your love of the game a little bit. And that’s kind of the reality of the NFL. I have a lot of people in my close circle that do deal with that, so my main focus is out here playing football, playing this game I love.”

Packers

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Packers HC Matt LaFleur made clear that WR Romeo Doubs‘ roster spot is not in jeopardy.

“I’d be very shocked if he ever was going anywhere,” LaFleur said. “No, that will not happen. Because Rome is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him, and obviously, he’s played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He’s been a great teammat,e and he goes out there and you can count on him every day.”