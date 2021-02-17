NFC Notes: Alex Smith, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Alex Smith

Washington QB Alex Smith took his recovery from his well-documented leg injury day by day, just pushing himself more to see what was possible. It turned out that what was possible was a return to play in the NFL and at a not entirely shabby level. Though retirement has been part of the discussion for Smith, he now appears to be leaning toward playing again in 2021, saying he thinks there’s “room for growth” still.

“I had no idea how my leg and body would respond to the combination of being out for two years and the injury and the limb salvage and all that stuff; I’ve got to wear a brace to do anything,” Smith said during an appearance on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt. “I had no idea how I would respond to that. It’s one thing to go out there one day and roll, but could I do it over the course of the season?

“And that I think was the most encouraging thing for me. I pounded on my leg every single day harder than I ever thought I would and I felt like I got stronger and stronger and stronger and the more I pushed it, the more my body responded and my leg for that matter. I felt like if anything it only fueled me even more that I can roll and keep going.”

Eagles

Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, one NFC personnel executive believes the Eagles can be patient waiting for a team to come closer to their asking price for QB Carson Wentz : “The one thing you know for sure is Carson Wentz is not going to be in Philly. If Philly’s not getting what they want now, they’re fine waiting. They’re the ones with the commodity that people want.”

: “The one thing you know for sure is is not going to be in Philly. If Philly’s not getting what they want now, they’re fine waiting. They’re the ones with the commodity that people want.” Wentz has a $10 million roster bonus due the third day of the league year that’s often treated as a deadline to trade him by so Philadelphia avoids committing even more to a player who’s not in their plans. But the NFC executive thinks the Eagles would potentially hold Wentz through the draft: “If I’m Howie Roseman, if they won’t want to give me what I want, if they’re low-balling me, we’ll pay [Wentz’s] bonus. We’ll keep him for now. Then, we’ll get that money back some way or somehow. But, someone is going to want Wentz. If this drags past free agency, past the draft, some team is going to look around and say ‘Oh Shit, everybody in our division got better but us, and we need a quarterback … give them whatever draft picks they want.’”

Another NFL management source for a different team told Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer that they thought the Eagles would draft a quarterback No. 6 overall after trading Wentz, though he acknowledged he only had a fourth-round grade on QB Jalen Hurts who Philadelphia took in the second round last year and is the presumed starter for 2021.

who Philadelphia took in the second round last year and is the presumed starter for 2021. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says multiple sources would be surprised if Eagles TE Zach Ertz was still in Philadelphia next season and both sides appear ready for a clean break.

Giants