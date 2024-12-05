NFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler recalled his second concussion of the season that he suffered in Week 12 against the Cowboys, describing how he experienced short-term memory loss.

“I didn’t even remember how I got off the field,” Ekeler said, via Ben Standig and Cale Clinton of The Athletic. “I just remember coming to — as far as remembering stuff — I had short-term memory loss. I remember my wife was sitting in the room, and I’m getting evaluated by our medical staff in the back room. That’s when I started to remember things, and then all of a sudden, OK, we’re getting in the back of the ambulance to go get a CT scan. I was definitely concussed and seeing some major symptoms there.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said they are following the league’s concussion protocol for Ekeler and he’s glad to see him improving from his latest concussion.

“The protocols are there and they’re rigorous for a reason to protect the players and keep them safe,” Quinn said. “And so, just on a case-by-case basis, and we’ll follow that all the way through. It’s awesome to see him doing obviously much better from Sunday because it’s a scary thing for him, teammates and everybody going through it. So, it’s excellent to see him doing better.”

Ekeler is taking things “week to week” and understands he’s more susceptible to another concussion right now.

“It’s week to week,” Ekeler said. “I want to continue to learn more. It’s my second concussion (this season). Am I more susceptible to a third now that I’ve had two and the severity of mine? It’s a learning process for me because I’ve never had anything this bad and twice in the same season. The best thing about this is the team has my back, pretty much on any decision that I make. I really appreciate DQ (Dan Quinn) and (general manager) Adam Peters for being there and being open to helping me out.”

Eagles

Eagles third-round OLB Jalyx Hunt has had more playing time than initially expected this season following injuries to Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff. Vic Fangio thinks Hunt has had some productive moments but he must continue to build.

“Some good. Some not so good,” Fangio said, via NFL.com. “Now he’s at the point where he’s got to improve and build on that.”

Fangio believes young players need time to improve and it’s difficult to just throw people into the mix.

“It’s a process. The more you practice, the more you play, you get better,” Fangio said. “Some guys, personnel guys around the league, they think, ‘Hey, this guy can do it. Just throw him in.’ They expect the finished product. You never have the finished product with a young player until they get enough practice time and playing time. So the key will be, how does he improve?”

Giants

Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux has recorded just two sacks so far this season including none over the last two weeks since returning from a wrist injury. He’s focused on turning things up and having a strong end to the season.

“Super important to finish strong,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Definitely hungry. There’s still more work out there, focused on trying to finish strong and keep having an impact.”

Thibodeaux is currently in the third year of his career but believes anyone can speak up as a leader if they are being productive on the field.

“This is a Not For Long league,” Thibodeaux said. “So, telling guys that you have to wait until after a certain amount of time to be a leader is kind of like smoke and mirrors because the average [career] is only three years. … I’m a guy that believes this is a meritocracy. So, if you make plays, you have a voice. If you don’t make plays, you don’t have a voice. That’s the name of the business.”

Thibodeaux said last offseason that he is always targetting Michael Strahan‘s single-season sacks record of 22.5. He remains committed to “shooting for the stars” and hopes his work ethic puts him in a good position to succeed.

“Every year I come into this, you’ll probably be asking me, ‘How is the season going?’ with my goals,” Thibodeaux said. “In reality, I have to keep shooting for the stars. Keep putting the work in. As long as your daily habits reflect your goals, I think you’re in a good spot. So, regardless of the result, I’m just going to keep getting better these last five weeks. I’m going to give it all I have. Hopefully, I can come out in a better place.”