NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Adam Peters, Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield signed a three-year extension after a great first season with the team. Mayfield described how important it was to him to remain with the Buccaneers.

“I knew that based on 2023, getting a fresh start in Tampa, I knew that I had put enough stuff on tape,” Mayfield said, via Andrew Harbaugh of the Bucs Wire. “I knew that I was a starter, but now I knew that other people viewed it the same way. I wasn’t worried, but I wanted it to be Tampa. I knew the culture and that was a place where I could be myself. Genuinely.”

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, OL Matthew Cindric tried out for Tampa Bay on Monday.

Commanders

The Commanders are entering a new era with new people at some of the most important positions in the organization. Washington GM Adam Peters couldn’t hold back his excitement and discussed his optimism for their offense this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Peters said, via 106.7 The Fan. “I can’t believe it. It just felt like the blink of an eye that we’re here now.”

“I am the most excited, but I think our fans should really, really be excited about this next week and what’s to come with this team…I am excited about our offense with Kliff, and the way he runs it, and the guys that are executing it. It’s going to be a really fun offense to watch. It’s going to be a fast offense. It’s going to put defenses in a bind with what we do.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales is excited about the possibilities of what WR Praise Olatoke can bring to the team.

“Speed! Speed,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “So here’s a guy who ran 10.27 in the 100 [meters]. He’s got a great frame. Just really looking forward to seeing him out there flying around. He’s on our practice squad currently. So, I’m excited to just kinda see him develop and see what he can become. Very exciting.”