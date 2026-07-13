NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Brady Christensen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry takes a look at the contract standoff between the Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield. Corry wouldn’t be surprised if Mayfield, who is currently the 16th-highest-paid quarterback in the league, wants at least $50 million per year on his next deal. The two sides are reportedly not close at the moment.
- Corry notes that Colts QB Daniel Jones, who got a two-year deal averaging $44 million a year with $60 million in guarantees, is one good comparison point for negotiations.
- He adds that the average of all veteran starting quarterback salaries would fall somewhere between $47.5 million and $51.75 million, which is another potential data point as the two sides seek a compromise.
- If the Buccaneers balk at this number, Corry says the franchise tag comes into play. That would be at least $46.77 million in 2027 and could be higher depending on how the market and the salary cap develop in the next nine months. The average of two franchise tags, often used to establish an annual salary baseline in contract talks, would be at least $51.447 million, per Corry.
Falcons
The Falcons’ upcoming quarterback competition between veteran Tua Tagovailoa and third-year former first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. is generally seen as a close one, though Tagovailoa has had a big advantage by virtue of not needing to rehab a torn ACL, unlike Penix. Tagovailoa still has supporters, though, from his former team who are confident he’ll re-establish himself as a starting option.
“Him going into Atlanta now, he’s got a new situation, a new environment, and I know he’s going to go in there,” Dolphins LT Patrick Paul said on The Set podcast with former NFL OT Terron Armstead. “He’s definitely going to win that spot.”
“He’s a great player,” Paul added. “So, definitely rooting for him.”
Panthers
Former Panthers OL Brady Christensen has been a free agent all offseason after tearing his Achilles halfway through last season. The veteran was recently cleared for contact; however, this opened the door for him to land with a team. While the Panthers have stayed in touch and a reunion would make a ton of sense, Christensen didn’t necessarily commit to a return to Carolina, noting he wanted the best opportunity to compete for playing time.
“I think my ideal situation is to go in and compete,” Christensen said via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I don’t care about what position I play; I feel comfortable everywhere now. So the ideal situation is just go and compete and find the field again. Being able to play on Sundays is my goal.”
Christensen told Kaye the rehab from his Achilles was tough, and three months ago, he didn’t feel ready to sign with a team. Ultimately, he and his camp felt that being patient would be his best play.
“I wanted to be patient,” Christensen said. “I want a good opportunity. I’m excited to get back on the field and kind of continue on the success I had last year. And I’m just really excited to prove myself, stay healthy, and just really have a good rest of my second half of my career, however long that may be. I’m excited to get back out there.”
Over five years with the Panthers, Christensen has started 34 games at virtually every position up front, making him a rare five-tool offensive lineman. Going forward, he’s happy to embrace that aspect of his skillset rather than looking to focus in on one position in particular.
“I pride myself on being a team-first player, and I feel like I’ve been that with the Panthers for the past five years,” Christensen said. “If the center goes down, but I’m playing tackle, I’ll go play center. And if the guard goes down, and I’m playing center, I’ll go to guard.”
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