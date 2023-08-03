NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Brian Burns, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

“First couple of days, I think the experience that Baker brings — just playing in games, being in camps, going through installs — you could see where the offense was jelling really well,” Canales said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times . “The timing of the snaps and all that is really critical for us, so probably a little bit of an edge for Baker to start off, just in terms of the smoothness of the offense. But it just took a couple of days for Kyle to really settle in, and then what we saw is, the last two practices Kyle really showed what he can do: stretching the field with his arm, getting the ball out quickly, making decisions. So I’m really excited about both of those guys and the progression that they’ve made throughout the last couple of days.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith certainly likes what first-round RB Bijan Robinson has shown so far in training camp.

“Obviously, I do a lot of different things that maybe a lot of running backs are starting to do,” Robinson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “For me, I’m a player that loves to give an opportunity to my offense, whether it’s me lining up out wide or me lining up in the slot or trying to it off to get an opportunity to maximize ourselves.”

“[P]retty damn pleased with Bijan so far,” Smith said during a press conference. “The way we use him, I think, is different than most, just philosophically with guys all over.”

Smith said OL Jalen Mayfield has improved this offseason: “Jalen Mayfield looks a lot better. He had a lot of growth potential. It’s been encouraging so far.” (Josh Kendall)

The Atlanta Falcons worked out DE Dondrea Tillman this week. He was last in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich said despite the contract situation, OLB Brian Burns is still approaching the team’s training camp with a strong work ethic and sense of professionalism.

“I mean, I’m still gettin’ to know Brian, but my sense is he doesn’t have 50 percent in him.” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s a competitor. I think we all know that and feel that. So, respect the way he’s been approachin’ this. I’ll leave the contract stuff to Scott [Fitterer] to handle and I’m just worried about coachin’ the guys out here. But it just seems like he’s taking a very professional approach to it. And it makes a lot of sense, and good for him.”