NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield explained that his brief time with the Rams allowed him to reinvent his love for football.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said, via New York Post. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me.”

Mayfield explained that his time in Los Angeles rejuvenated life into his career.

“To be around a coach like Sean McVay and a bunch of other guys… to be around those guys and to be in that offense and now looking forward to being in Tampa because it’s a very similar system with our new offensive coordinator [David Canales],” Mayfield said.

Falcons

New Falcons S Jessie Bates said he’s been on a lot of rebuilding teams but it’s taught him how to learn from failures.

“I’ve been on multiple teams where you’re building from the ground up, and it’s not easy,” Bates said, via Scott Bair of the team’s site. “You go through a lot of failures, but the biggest thing is that you’ve got to learn from them and take that into the next challenge.”

Falcons secondary coach Steven Jackson said Bates understands what it takes to be a part of a Super Bowl contender following his time with the Bengals.

“There’s a difference between saying we’re going to go out and do it and actually doing it,” said Jackson. “It’s not easy. You have to sacrifice to get to the Super Bowl. He knows what it’s like. They understand what it takes, the discipline and need to play for the guys around you. It’s not something you can write on a piece of paper and expect guys to execute. It’s about the process of getting there.”

Jackson said Bates communicates well on the field and players with a lot of confidence.

“He communicates and plays with confidence,” Jackson said. “We talk about it all the time. The only way to be a winner is to win. His intention on every snap is to win that play. Then he wants to wash, rinse, repeat.” Panthers Veteran Panthers WR Adam Thielen said during a recent media appearance that QB Bryce Young came into the offseason a lot more prepared than people might think. “You know, first overall pick, with all the hype and all that, you know there’s gonna be a lot of potential and you know he’s gonna have a lot of talent. But I think he just kinda surprised a lot of guys of how prepared he was for the NFL game,” Thielen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think sometimes it’s hard in those moments — because you’re in shorts and t-shirt, right? So you don’t wanna too excited about — whether that’s your team or individually — you don’t wanna get too excited in the summer because it’s a different game when you put pads on. But, at the same time, the way he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurate and he can make adjustments and things like that. It’s impressive. It gets you excited to get back working together.”