NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were without LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) in Week 2, while RT Luke Goedeke left Monday’s game with a foot injury. Despite their banged-up line, QB Baker Mayfield was impressed with how they played against the Texans.

“A healthy o-line or not, those guys are still damn good. Doesn’t matter who you have out there. They’re studs,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk.

Mayfield said their line’s injuries force him to get the ball out quicker and get through his progressions with more efficiency.

“For me, just trying to get the ball out quick,” Mayfield said. “Trying to get through the reads and the progressions quicker, but they did a good job.”

Mayfield praised their line for executing in critical moments.

“I thought they did a good job. I truly did,” Mayfield said. “They blocked when they needed to in critical moments and found a way to win.”

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed LG Luke Goedeke to a four-year, $90 million extension with $49.4 million guaranteed, including $27.4 million guaranteed at signing. The deal has base salaries of $1.1 million, $1.215 million, $21.49 million, $21.49 million, and $21.49 million. (Over The Cap)

to a four-year, $90 million extension with $49.4 million guaranteed, including $27.4 million guaranteed at signing. The deal has base salaries of $1.1 million, $1.215 million, $21.49 million, $21.49 million, and $21.49 million. (Over The Cap) The contract has a $20.275 million roster bonus in 2026, and his 2027 base salary will be guaranteed on March 17th next year. Goedeke can also earn up to $510k annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2029. (Over The Cap)

Tampa Bay also re-signed CB Zyon McCollum to a three-year, $48 million extension with $35.406 guaranteed, including $20 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal has base salaries of $1.1 million, $1.215 million, $14.896 million, and $15.49 million. (Over The Cap)

to a three-year, $48 million extension with $35.406 guaranteed, including $20 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal has base salaries of $1.1 million, $1.215 million, $14.896 million, and $15.49 million. (Over The Cap) The contract has a $12.869 million roster bonus in 2026. His 2025 and 2026 salaries are guaranteed, while $7.4 million of his 2027 salary will be guaranteed on March 17th, 2026, and the rest of his 2027 salary will be guaranteed on March 17th, 2027. He can also earn up to $510k annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2026 to 2028. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Despite the team’s offensive struggles, Panthers HC Dave Canales said that he never planned on benching QB Bryce Young.

“We gotta eliminate the mistakes,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “Two weeks in a row—early self-inflicted wounds and 10 points, just like that. Going into the half [down] 20-3 and we gotta change our mode. And we’re not able to play the complementary football that we’re looking for—to be able to mix the runs, the play actions, the drop-back game. I love our guys. I love that we battled, all the way to the end. Nobody quit. Everybody did what they were supposed to do as we started to close the game. We have to be able to find a way to play that kind of football early on so we can see what we have.“