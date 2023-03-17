NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks new QB Baker Mayfield will “thrive” in their system and will compete for the starting job.

“Baker is a tough competitor who plays with the kind of passion and confidence that you look for in a quarterback,” Licht said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a young veteran with good upside who should thrive in our new offensive system with receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. He had an impressive 2020 season when he led the Browns to their playoff appearance and did some good things during his brief stint with the Rams at the end of last season. I know from speaking with him that he is excited to come in and compete for the starting job.”

Licht said they are considering moving RT Tristan Wirfs to the left side.

“Ever since we drafted Tristan we’ve talked about that,” Licht said, via PewterReport. “So I think right now it’s just talk. We have the offseason. We have a lot of time to see how this unfolds.”

Licht said they are not making any decisions on the left tackle spot right now and points out the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the near future.

“It’s great that we think he can play both,” Licht said. “We’re not making any decisions right now today. I think things can change in the matter of a couple days or a couple of weeks. We still have the draft coming up. We’re happy with the fact that we think he can play both guard and tackle at a very high level.”

Falcons

Falcons LB Tae Davis‘ one-year, $1.23 million deal includes a $101,500 signing bonus, a $1.08 million base salary and $3,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, via Aaron Wilson.

Art Stapleton reported WR Darius Slayton was believed to have an offer from the Falcons before opted to return to the Giants.

Falcons TE Jonnu Smith is grateful to be reunited with HC Arthur Smith after spending 2017-2020 with him at the Titans: "…(If) I've got to answer these questions all day, I'll keep answering them man because you know that guy means so much to me and what he's done and helped me get to my career. (He's) just a wonderful, wonderful human being. It's an honor to be playing with him. Art believed in me for all of my NFL career….it's a blessing to be reunited with him, a guy who knows how to take advantage of my abilities…I'm just grateful," per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Smith said he is looking to build a connection with QB Desmond Ridder over the offseason: "That's what the offseason is for. That's why I'm here and I'll be around. I'll be trying to get on the same page with Desmond and some of the other guys as much as I can while I'm here. It will be great. You start building a foundation in the offseason. I think that's where the success really come in that throughout the season. I've been in contact with Desmond. I'm just looking forward to working with those guys." (Ledbetter)

Saints

Saints’ new RB Jamaal Williams said the contract offer he received from the Lions was “disrespectful,” per Katherine Terrell.

Saints DT Nathan Shepherd's three-year, $15 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and guaranteed salaries of $1.08 million in 2023, $4.1 million in 2024, and a non-guaranteed $4.3 million in 2025. He's owed a $520,000 roster bonus in 2025 and can earn a $750,000 base salary escalator in 2024 and 2025 for playing time and sacks, via Aaron Wilson.

Saints RB Jamaal Williams' three-year, $12 million deal includes a $3.9 million signing bonus, guaranteed salaries of $1.1 million in 2023 and $3.15 million in 2024, along with a non-guaranteed salary of $3.15 million in 2025. He's owed a $700,000 roster bonus in 2025. (Wilson)

Minnesota DB Jordan Howden has a private workout scheduled with the Saint, per Ryan Fowler.

Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Saints at the NFL Combine and will have a private meeting with New Orleans in the near future, per Justin Melo.

Clemson DE Myles Murphy has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Saints. (Justin Melo)