NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Mickey Loomis, Saints HC Search, Falcons, Panthers

Despite the Commanders driving down the field for the final five minutes for a game-winning field goal, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield felt that the team’s offensive mistakes outweighed their ability to make stops defensively.

“Just some dumb stuff today that cost the team,” Mayfield said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s going to wear on me for a while.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles when asked if there were any staff changes coming following the loss: “We went to the playoffs five times with the defensive coaches we have. Nothing has been decided yet.” (Greg Auman)

Graham Barton said his rookie year was "a wild ride" but the loss to Washington was sobering: "One of the biggest things I've learned is you can have a great regular season, do all these awesome things, but once you get in the playoffs, all of that is forgotten. It's all about what you do, and our resume, last night was not what we wanted. It kind of stings that all the great things we did achieve are put on the back burner." (Auman)

Barton also commented on the possibility of the team losing OC Liam Coen : “Obviously, we love Liam, and what he’s done with us is awesome. To be able to get another opportunity with him, to improve and take the offseason to reflect on how we can improve, would be awesome. I’d love that opportunity to work with him again. This is a business and people have to do what they have to do for their families. Opportunities don’t always arise like this. Whatever he does, love him, appreciate him, hopefully I get to work with him again.” (Auman)

Buccaneers OL Cody Mauch was fined $9,451 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 18.

Falcons Falcons CB Dee Alford was fined $5,491 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), WR Drake London was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and RB Bijan Robinson was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 18. Panthers Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 18. Saints Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that he, Michael Parenton , Khai Harley , Jeff Ireland , Dave Ziegler , and Randy Mueller are leading the coaching search in New Orleans. (Nick Underhill)

said that he, , , , , and are leading the coaching search in New Orleans. (Nick Underhill) Loomis was asked about the salary cap situation: “I’ve seen that narrative out there. I think you can’t just say, Hey, here’s the number, here’s their over, and that’s a disaster, right? We’ve got the most players under contract of any team…” (Katherine Terrell)

Loomis continued: “There’s so many elements I’m pretty comfortable with where we’re at. I’m comfortably uncomfortable, so it’s something we have to manage, but there’s a lot of teams that have to manage their cap that way and some of the ones that don’t are going to have to at some point.” (Terrell)

Saints TE Foster Moreau was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and DT Nathan Shepherd was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 18.