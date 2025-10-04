NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are currently ranked No. 22 in the NFL on third-down conversions at just 37 percent. When asked about their inefficiency on third downs, Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield said they are still adjusting to new OC Josh Grizzard’s system.

“We’ve got to get people out there getting accustomed and we’ve got a different [offensive coordinator]. So everybody is still kind of getting on the same page right now. We’re still shuffling guys around. I expect that to get better as we go,” Mayfield said, via BucsWire.

Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a disastrous 42-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 4. Carolina HC Dave Canales said they need to do a better job at creating explosive pass plays.

“They are a run team that needs complementary football to win,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Gotta find a way to get explosives in the pass game so they can score.”

Canales said their offensive staff examined ways they can make alterations to the passing game following the one-sided defeat.

“That was a big one that we looked at in the first four games,” Canales said. “How can we get the ball down the field with the guys we’re playing with right now?”

Carolina is currently ranked No. 28 in the NFL on explosive plays, which are runs of more than 12 yards and passes longer than 16 yards. Although Canales points out that they are passing more than in previous years, he thinks there have been several miscues.

“I believe we’ve come out and thrown the ball more than we have in the past and given our guys opportunities down the field. We haven’t come up with big plays, whether it was a missed throw, a dropped pass, miscommunication — little things we have to continue to drill in on,” Canales said. “I think those opportunities will still come up.”

Saints

Saints OL Cesar Ruiz and DE Chase Young are both out this week. Young has yet to play this season as he’s battled a calf injury, one the Saints initially didn’t think was severe enough to necessitate a stint on injured reserve. (Katherine Terrell)