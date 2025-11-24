NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Justin Tucker, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers veteran backup QB Teddy Bridgewater says that he will be ready to play if QB Baker Mayfield needs to miss time due to a shoulder sprain.

“I’m very confident, and if it’s my turn, it’s my number, I’ve just got to answer the bell,” Bridgewater said, via Pro Football Talk. “But Bake’s a tough guy, man. He tried to come back out there today and tough it out for the guys, and that says a lot about him, says a lot about this team.”

“That’s the way Baker plays the game,” Bridgewater later added. “When it’s going well, everyone’s [saying], ‘Ah yeah.’ But then, when something bad happens, it’s, ‘Oh, Bake should’ve…’ Nah, that’s the way Bake plays the game. That’s what makes Bake special — his relentless effort every play. He tries to maximize every play. If it’s not there down the field, take off, try to run. He’ll do everything he can to lay it on the line for his team, and that’s all you can ask for from your guys. [He was] very calm, just making sure that I was good with the no-huddle signals, and the no-huddle calls. Still just being that leader that he is. So, I appreciate him for that.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said Mayfield has a sprain to his non-throwing shoulder: “Teddy will play if he’s out for some time … Very confident in what Teddy can do with a full week of practice, taking every snap. We think he’ll be fine.” (Auman)

Bowles said RB Bucky Irving will practice all week and will play on Sunday if he's fine in Friday's practice. (Scott Smith)

Falcons

Atlanta got the win in Week 12 in QB Kirk Cousins‘ first start following QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury. Falcons HC Raheem Morris credited Cousins’ improved health this year for their increased usage of under-center and play-action passes.

“That’s what he’s been throughout his whole career,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “When he came off his injury last year, he looked more comfortable in the pistol, but he’s back to what he’s been.”

Cousins talked about how excited he was to build on the game plan throughout the week after seeing what it looked like on Wednesday.

“Coming in Wednesday, I started to see where we were headed with (the game plan), and I felt pretty excited about it,” Cousins said. “You never know until you get in the game, but I thought the game was fun to work through together and get a lot of different teammates involved.”

Falcons WR Jamal Agnew was fined $14,056 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), and LB Arnold Ebiketie was fined $15,589 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle).

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore on being the first team to try out former Ravens K Justin Tucker: “He’s been one of their leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team. Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience, and I think it’s about collecting what that information was.” (Underhill)