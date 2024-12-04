NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said that when he got cleated he was scared that he potentially suffered a season-ending injury.

“Honestly, it scared the daylights out of me,” Mayfield said, via PFT. “I’ve seen some people pop their Achilles before and they say it feels like you got cleated. Obviously, not knowing what exactly happened that’s what I thought I did. It was a little painful, but I got taped again and went back out there.”

Falcons

Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. believes QB Kirk Cousins will bounce back after a tough stretch.

“He’s a vet,” Penix said, via PFT. “He’s been in a lot of different situations, so I have no doubt that he’s going to bounce back from this and he’s going to be great this weekend and for the rest of the season.”

Penix added that he’s ready to take the starting role if called upon, however.

“I have to be, because you never know when the opportunity [comes],” Penix said. “So, I always stay ready, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s not up to me. I just got to continue to be ready, continue to stay ready for that moment whenever that is.”

Panthers

Panthers rookie CB Chau Smith-Wade made his second start of the season at nickel in Week 13 and recorded his first interception of his career. Smith-Wade credits his preparation in the film room for his early success because it allows the game to slow down when he understands what’s likely coming.

“I’ve always been a believer that you have to prepare,” Smith-Wade said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “Preparation prevents piss poor performance. . . . I always had that natural instinct to watch film and want to study, so I would say Washington State kind of brought those details for me — to look for the right things on film and stay on top of your studies.”

“You play so much faster but everything is moving so slow. So, I think those are the edges that it gives you. You’re on the field, you look at a formation, and you’re like, ‘Nine times out of 10, I’m going to get this (look) from this (formation).’ So, it just gives you an edge in being on the field.”

Carolina S Jordan Fuller praised Smith-Wade’s work ethic and said he goes to as many meetings as possible to know the ins and outs of the game.

“There’s not too many guys that work harder than Chau,” Fuller said. “He’s in here early and in here late. He’s always getting in that extra work. He’s in meetings he doesn’t even have to be (in), just cause he always wants to learn. And it’s paying off.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are working out RB Emani Bailey and WR Tulu Griffin on Tuesday.