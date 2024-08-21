NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said OC Liam Coen has been very helpful in showing him how to make the right checks and process information.

“He has given me all of the answers to possibly have — getting up there and making the right checks,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk.“To be able to process that information really quickly is what he harps on in the QB room, of getting us into a good position, ‘If it doesn’t look right, get out of it. You have the power to do so. I’m teaching you guys that. Go out and do it and put us in a good position to have success.'”

Mayfield reiterated how Coen is aiding the preparation process and making sure everyone is on the same page.

“Not feeling handcuffed at the line of scrimmage is always a good feeling, but you’ve got to know where you’re going to go with it. So, the preparation is where he is really going to have us ready and we’re all going to be on the same page when it comes to the whole offense. He wants us to take control of it. Communicate with those guys about, ‘When I’m seeing a certain look, this is what I’m going to get to,’ so guys can play fast and free.”

Mayfield thinks they’ve improved their rushing attack over the offseason and feels they are creating a versatile offense.

“I think with us improving the running game and bringing the pieces back that we have at receiver, and then adding a few pieces, as well, just in the skill group department… I think versatility is going to be our biggest weapon,” Mayfield said. “Lining up and having teams decide how they want to defend us. Our guys have to be able to react and adapt to that. We’re teaching the game right now and I think our guys are going to be able to handle that.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced first-round C Graham Barton will be the team’s starting center, per Greg Auman.

Falcons

Atlanta HC Raheem Morris announced that first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. won’t play in the final preseason game after not dressing in their second preseason game. Morris feels he’s seen enough from Penix because of the practice reps against the Falcons’ first-team defense.

“You’ve seen the amount of reps that Michael’s been able to get without really taking away from our starter,” Morris said, via The Associated Press. “He’s got a huge amount of reps versus our starting defense. And I feel really good about where he’s going and what he’s going to develop.”

“I could play him a little bit more if I needed something else. But I don’t feel that way. And I don’t think any of the people that I would talk to in that circle of trust would feel that way, or we’d be playing him a little bit more.”

Saints

Saints first-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s preseason game on the opening drive. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen updated his status and believes McKinstry avoided serious damage with the chance to play in Week 1.

“He has a knee injury, I think we avoided anything serious,” Allen said, via Jeremy Trottier of the Saints Wire. “Now, what kind of time we are looking at, I really have no idea. But I think we escaped the game, at least on initial report, without any major injuries.”