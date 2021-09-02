NFC Notes: Bears, 49ers, Seahawks

Bears Bears GM Ryan Pace has been pleased with recently signed OT Jason Peters but mentioned that the veteran lineman is still working back into football shape. “He’s working back into football shape,” Pace said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s official site. “He knows that, so we’re being smart with that. But if you just watch his foot quickness and how he moves, his technique, his experience, he’s just a savvy vet that’s still moving very well. I think that’s a credit to the athlete he is and just keeping himself in good shape.” 49ers 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he doesn’t feel the need to officially announce their starting quarterback or any other position: “I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, but I bet you guys can figure it out.” (ProFootballTalk)

said that he doesn’t feel the need to officially announce their starting quarterback or any other position: “I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, but I bet you guys can figure it out.” (ProFootballTalk) 49ers GM John Lynch said the team has to see consistency from WR Jalen Hurd : “Jalen has some special skils, unique skills and a variety of them. He knows it. We know it. You have to show you can be dependable and be out there. Do we feel 100 percent ironclad he’s proven that in the short time out there? No.” (Cam Inman)

said the team has to see consistency from WR : “Jalen has some special skils, unique skills and a variety of them. He knows it. We know it. You have to show you can be dependable and be out there. Do we feel 100 percent ironclad he’s proven that in the short time out there? No.” (Cam Inman) Lynch also said the team isn’t concerned about first-round QB Trey Lance ‘s finger fracture: “It’s trending in the right direction. Some of the swelling is coming down. Monday is an optimistic look at it. I can promise you this, we’ll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there.” (Inman)

‘s finger fracture: “It’s trending in the right direction. Some of the swelling is coming down. Monday is an optimistic look at it. I can promise you this, we’ll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there.” (Inman) Lynch mentioned the team is talking with veteran S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix about a practice squad spot. (Matt Maiocco)

Seahawks

Seahawks CB D.J. Reed said he participated at left cornerback at Tuesday’s practice opposite of Tre Flowers.

“Today they moved me to left corner so Tre’s at right,” Reed said, via ProFootballTalk.

Reed expects to line up on the left side throughout the 2021 season and is open to lining up at any position asked of him.

“From what I can tell that’s probably what I’m doing right now,” said Reed. “So that’s what I was told today. For me, I just work here. They want me to play nickel, they want me to play corner on the right, corner on the left, I’m going to do it. That’s just what it is.”

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks plan to use DB Nigel Warrior as a cornerback. Warrior played safety with the Ravens.

as a cornerback. Warrior played safety with the Ravens. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team is excited about trade acquisition from Jacksonville, CB Sidney Jones : “We feel very fortunate to have him come in here and we’ll give him the chance to compete.” (Curtis Crabtree)

said the team is excited about trade acquisition from Jacksonville, CB : “We feel very fortunate to have him come in here and we’ll give him the chance to compete.” (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll mentioned the team is excited about OL Dakoda Shepley and was surprised he was available on waivers. (Condotta)

and was surprised he was available on waivers. (Condotta) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner has missed some practices after what Carroll termed a minor rehab procedure for his knee: “He had a thing done that he does every year for a rehab thing so he has to wait it out. We gave him a week off to let it all work, and so he’ll be back and ready to go next week.” (Crabtree)