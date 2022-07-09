NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bears

The Chicago Bears released a statement that the “only potential project” being explored for a new stadium is at Arlington Park.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.”

Aaron Rodgers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expects their offense to go through some “growing pains” next season.

“It could be a long training camp for the offense,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing. Just on paper, it looks like they are going to be pretty formidable. There could be some growing pains for the offense which will be great for us, it’ll be nice to take our lumps from time to time, it’ll help us get better facing a really good defense like that.”

Rodgers thinks their receivers will benefit from facing CBs Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas in training camp.

“I think it’s going to be great. There’s no better teacher for them on what NFL ball is going to be like than going up against our top three corners: Jaire, Eric Stokes, and Rasul,” Rodgers said. “So those guys are going to get a real quick initiation to the NFL.”

Packers

The Packers signed LS Jack Coco to a contract after their rookie minicamp to compete with Steven Wirtel for the job this summer.

“I’ve been working my whole life to have an opportunity like this,” Coco said, via Packers.com. “My hard work from high school to college – changing positions multiple times. Always having that skill of long snapping has really paid off. It gives me an opportunity to come here and compete for a spot.”

Coco is looking to capitalize on the opportunity to be an NFL player.

“I just need a chance to get myself in the door, and I’ve done that,” Coco said. “Now, it’s just one step ahead, nose to the grindstone, keep going, keep pushing forward and work my (butt) off to give myself an opportunity.“