NFC Notes: Bears, Commanders, Cowboys, Dak Prescott

Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reports that two options to replace Bears president Ted Phillips include agent Trace Armstrong and Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, who was also a former NFL GM and executive with the Bears.

include agent and of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, who was also a former NFL GM and executive with the Bears. La Canfora also reports that earlier this year, Bears officials had conversations with Armstrong about potentially taking on a role with the franchise.

Commanders

Commanders first-round WR Jahan Dotson drew some raised eyebrows when Washington selected him halfway through the first round. But Dotson made a compelling case that’s exactly where he belonged, scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. That play is a terrific example of what he brings to the table, as though he’s on the smaller side, he has great speed, great hands, and plays with poise well beyond his years.

“I’d say it’s very rare,” Commanders QB Carson Wentz said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “It’s something me and other people around here might take for granted just because of what he’s done since he’s got here. But I played for a while now, and I can tell you: That’s rare. I can tell you the way he’s responded, the way the moment wasn’t too big for him. Shoot, the game on the line right there he makes a huge play like that?”

Cowboys

It’s only Week 2, but things are already looking grim for the Dallas Cowboys with injuries to LT Tyron Smith and QB Dak Prescott. A former division rival says it’d be a shock if the team was able to rebound.

“I can’t say they should give up on the season, because it’s a very talented team,” former Eagles president Joe Banner said via Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo. “My honest expectation is between their weakness along the offensive line — that is hard to fix during the season — and the fact that Dak could be out as long as eight weeks, it’s going to make it really difficult for them to be happy with the way this season will end.”

Banner added that the top priority for the Cowboys in 2023 should be to repair the offensive line. But that’s easier said than done.

“It’s going to take a real offseason commitment,” Banner added. “And that’s not easy to do. Very few quality offensive linemen hit the [free agent] market and the ones that do get overpaid very dramatically. And the Cowboys aren’t in phenomenal cap shape.”

Cowboys Stephen Jones cleared up the potential timeline about the return of QB Dak Prescott, feeling that he could return as soon as Week 5 against the Commanders or in Week 6 against the Rams. ( EVPcleared up the potential timeline about the return of QB, feeling that he could return as soon as Week 5 against the Commanders or in Week 6 against the Rams. ( Ed Werder