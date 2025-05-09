NFC Notes: Bears, Cowboys, Panthers, CeeDee Lamb

Bears

Bears OL Jonah Jackson said he respects how QB Caleb Williams handled pressure during his rookie season and said that he can be a lethal quarterback if he is protected.

“He took 68 sacks and was still fighting, still clawing,” Jackson said, via Bears Wire. “You keep him safe, you keep his eyes downfield and away from the rush, he can have fun back there and slice and dice things up.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t take a single receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who points out they still have CeeDee Lamb, who will open up for whatever receivers Dallas runs out.

“I don’t know why everyone wants them to take a receiver so bad when they have one they are paying $34 million a year,” one executive said. “There are always wideouts out there, and you have a guy that demands coverage.”

Another executive praised their additions of first-round G Tyler Booker, second-round EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, and third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr.

“They got the best guard in the draft, and they get a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons who can actually win with speed,” the executive said. “Their pass rush is going to be a pain in the ass to deal with. The corner they got in the third (Shavon Revel Jr.) might have gone in the back end of the first round if he’d never gotten hurt.”

One executive points out that Booker has some stamina issues, but feels Revel was a quality pick.

“Booker is huge, and he can knock people back, but he does run out of gas some,” the executive said. “We liked the corner they took (Revel). He can change the angle of the ball arriving, like Seattle used to do with those taller corners.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team had a first-round grade on DE Nic Scourton, who they selected in the second round.

“You really have to look at the body of work,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “Yeah, the production maybe dipped a little bit, but he was still super disruptive out there. He plays with a lot of energy and toughness, enthusiasm. You can just tell that he’s passionate about the game. So, I don’t know really play too much into the dip in production. He was still productive in terms of tackles for loss and things like that. He’s a guy we obviously felt really good about. We actually had a first-round grade on him. We had him in the late-first round.”