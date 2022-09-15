NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
Lions
- MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke writes Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson, citing a source, reports Swift is considered “good to go” for Week 2.
Packers
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers commented on WR Amari Rodgers‘ role on offense, or lack thereof after he only played special teams: “Yeah, he’s returning for us now. That’s all I got on it.” (Matt Schneidman)
- Rodgers is optimistic about the potential of second-round WR Christian Watson and fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs: “These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari (knee) did well in Wednesday’s practice and there is “no concern” with his mobility. (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers LG Jon Runyan is still in the concussion protocol and fourth-round OL Zach Tom is expected to start if Runyan is unavailable. (Ryan Wood)
