NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said he is “hurting pretty good” after suffering five sacks in Thursday’s loss to the Commanders.

“I’m hurting pretty good, but we’ve got a long weekend so I’ve got time to heal up,” Fields said, via ProFootballTalk.

Fields added that the entire locker room feels upset about the recent loss.

“Everybody’s mad. Nobody’s happy about this loss,” Fields said. “We always get told that we are almost there, almost there. Me personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t feel any pain with his thumb injury during Week 5’s game but felt it was “banged up” once the game was over.

“In the moment, you’ve still kind of got the adrenaline going,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Once the adrenaline wore off and got on the bus, got back to the airport, got on the plane, I knew it was banged up a little bit but it’s gotten better every day.”

Rodgers is confident that he will be fine for Week 6.

“I’ll try and get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels and be fine by Sunday I’m sure,” Rodgers said.

As for whether he’s playing up to his standards, Rodgers responded that he expects the team to “get really hot” at some point soon.

“Well, I think I’m playing as well as I can at times. I expect that typical stretch coming up at some point where we get really hot. Hopefully it starts this week. But I think that’s right around the corner,” Rodgers said.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they are considering shutting down WR Christian Watson due to his recurring hamstring injuries. (Matt Schneidman)

said they are considering shutting down WR due to his recurring hamstring injuries. (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers‘ thumb injury will impact his his throwing ability and he played well in Thursday’s practice. (Ryan Wood)

Packers DC Joe Berry believes the team has a top-notch secondary: “I think they’re an elite group. There’s no doubt about it.” (Ryan Wood)

believes the team has a top-notch secondary: “I think they’re an elite group. There’s no doubt about it.” (Ryan Wood) Berry said it’s less than ideal for CB Rasul Douglas to be playing so many snaps in the slot, but with CB Jaire Alexander missing time the team has been forced to play him there. Berry also mentioned that DB Darnell Savage could play in the slot: “Ja’s availability just hasn’t been there, so we’ve almost been forced to play Rasul inside.” (Wood)

to be playing so many snaps in the slot, but with CB missing time the team has been forced to play him there. Berry also mentioned that DB could play in the slot: “Ja’s availability just hasn’t been there, so we’ve almost been forced to play Rasul inside.” (Wood) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia said the team is not going to “sh**-can the guy” when talking about WR Amari Rodgers in the return game. Bisaccia said he’s a young return who “works his rear end off.” (Tom Silverstein)