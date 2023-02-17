NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said he hopes the organization builds a dome for its stadium plans in Chicago.

“I hope we get a dome,” Fields said, via Ryan Taylor of NBC Chicago. “I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome.”

Fields said it is “very difficult” adjusting to the weather and wind in Chicago and feels slower in the frigid climate.

“Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind,” Fields said. “That’s what I found out. That’s what it’s all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you’re fine. But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can’t fight it, it’s tough. When it’s that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It’s hard to stay warm in that weather.”

Packers

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky notes one of the big needs for Green Bay this offseason will be reinforcing their pass-catching group, including a veteran receiver to provide some steadiness as young WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs develop and a lot of help at tight end. Re-signing WR Randall Cobb and TE Robert Tonyan could make sense, per Demovsky.

and develop and a lot of help at tight end. Re-signing WR and TE could make sense, per Demovsky. Demovsky is doubtful Packers WR Allen Lazard will be back with the team in 2023, as he could make far more in free agency than Green Bay is willing to match.

will be back with the team in 2023, as he could make far more in free agency than Green Bay is willing to match. While the offensive line is mostly set, Demovsky writes the team will need to make a decision on pending restricted free agent OT Yosh Nijman , who is a candidate to start at right tackle. The Packers will also need to restructure and possibly rework LT David Bakhtiari ‘s deal.

, who is a candidate to start at right tackle. The Packers will also need to restructure and possibly rework LT ‘s deal. On defense, Demovsky says the biggest issue will be getting the team’s big-name players to play at the level they did in 2021. Apart from that, they need a new safety or two, as Demovsky notes they likely can’t afford to bring back Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage is better closer to the line of scrimmage.

and is better closer to the line of scrimmage. Demovsky lists re-signing CB and All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon and either re-signing or replacing K Mason Crosby as major items on Green Bay’s to-do list.

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Vikings are sneaky candidates to take a quarterback this year if a prospect they like slips to their pick at No. 24 or within range of a trade up.

Should Florida QB Anthony Richardson drop to the Vikings at No. 24 overall, Breer believes he could be the kind of young developmental project who could make sense for Minnesota.