NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bears
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones indicates the Bears are hopeful they’ll be able to pull off a double trade down in the draft, going from No. 1 to a slot in the top five and potentially another in the top 12 or so picks.
- Jones specifically says something like a swap with the Texans at No. 2 and then a move with the Panthers at No. 9 could be the dream scenario for the Bears.
- He notes, however, there’s a major question about if the Texans would be willing to make a move up just one pick.
- NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors and gossip he heard from team and media sources at the Combine, including that no one has inquired with the Bears yet about whether QB Justin Fields is available.
- The people he talked to were also pessimistic that Bears RB David Montgomery would re-sign with Chicago.
Lions
- MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke writes he came out of the Combine with the sense the Lions would be thrilled if more quarterbacks came off the board ahead of them and pushed one of the top three defensive linemen down the board: Alabama DE Will Anderson, Georgia DT Jalen Carter, and Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson.
- He adds they’ll consider the cornerbacks like Witherspoon and Gonzalez, but given how deep the class is, they could get a good player with their second first-round pick as well.
- Meinke notes he wouldn’t dismiss the idea of the Lions taking a quarterback if the right prospect slid to No. 6. He also was impressed by Clemson DE Myles Murphy and thinks he’ll tick a lot of boxes for HC Dan Campbell in terms of his football character.
Packers
- Veteran NFL columnist Michael Silver, who currently writes for BallySports.com, says he talked with a high-level Packers source who told him the team’s days of doing everything they can to cater to QB Aaron Rodgers are over.
- Silver writes there’s some frustration on the part of the organization over what it views as a waning commitment on Rodgers’ part, including his decision to skip OTAs and not work with some of the younger receivers the Packers were trying to integrate into the offense.
- Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are willing to accommodate Rodgers’ wishes whether it is a trade to the Jets or returning to Green Bay.
