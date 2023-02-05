NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, D.J. Chark, Vikings

Bears

Sources at the Senior Bowl this week suggested an intriguing possibility to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com that the Bears could trade back twice at the top of the draft, possibly with the Texans at No. 2 overall and either the Colts at No.4 or the Seahawks at No. 5.

“There are a lot of variables when it comes moving out of the top spot,” an NFC Personnel Director told Lombardo. “Especially thinking about how far you’d be willing to trade back, and how many teams are interested in moving up.”

Lions

Lions WR DJ Chark will be a free agent this offseason but says he would like to come back to Detroit, as he felt it was a good fit for him when he originally signed on with the team.

“Detroit being one that I felt was the most serious about bringing me in,” Chark said, via LionsWire.com. “I had another team that had a pretty good offer, honestly. But it didn’t really feel like the right fit. Then I looked at the Lions and I saw JG (QB Jared Goff) who I thought was pretty solid.”

“I’m trying to not even worry about how it’s going to happen,” Chark continued. “I feel like I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be. If that’s Detroit that would be great because I’ve got some really good friendships and I like it there. It’s a business, you never know. So we’ll see how that goes.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson mentioned that he feels blessed to be recognized for having a record-breaking season and being an MVP finalist despite not winning due to the great season from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes . (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Jefferson was asked about a possible contract extension but noted that he would like to be competing in a Super Bowl instead of attending the Pro Bowl.