NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to the defense last week for not being able to close things out against the Lions.

Bears DC Alan Williams said he felt bad that Fields felt the need to apologize after the game.

“Really I was sad,” Williams said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I just go, ‘No. There’s no reason to ever apologize.’ If you saw the way he works, if you saw the way he uplifts his teammates, if you saw how he sacrificed, you’d go, ‘uh uh, no chance.’

“We appreciate it. We understand because that’s what a competitor does; puts the team on his back and shoulders the load. But no chance that he needs to apologize. I think every one of the guys echoed that same sentiment.”

Lions

Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams, who was recently designated for return, said he is eager to make his NFL debut.

“I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, be able to put a jersey on and be able to get out there with the guys and actually be a part of the team,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett. “It was something I missed a lot and I’m just happy to get back going.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that Williams already has a “good rapport” with his teammates.

“There’s a good rapport (with him and his teammates),” Campbell said. “And when that time comes, he’ll earn the respect from his teammates like the rest of those guys have.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Williams is expected to go full speed in practice next week and if everything goes well, he could make his season debut in Week 13.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said second-round WR Christian Watson and fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs provide “playmaking ability” and are gaining confidence with more playing time.

“Those are certainly two guys that we’re excited about and definitely want to get out there just in terms of just their playmaking ability,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think you’ve seen the more these young guys play, the more confidence they’re getting, the better they’re going to play, and they’ve got some juice, too. I think that’s certainly been a noticeable difference the last couple games with Christian out there.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had high praise for Watson’s performance over the last two games.

“I think we’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers, and he’s stepped up the last two games,” Rodgers said. “The over-the-shoulder catch [against the Cowboys] opened up a whole new world of confidence for him. We caught them with too many on the field, and I gave him a ‘trust ball’. Threw it up in the back of the end zone, and he came down with it. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. If you look at the week of practice prior to last Sunday, he had many drops really throughout practices for the season. The last few days, no drops. He caught everything [against the Titans]. Yes, we’ve got to give him the ball more.”

LaFleur added that they must rotate seventh-round WR Samori Toure into their system.

“I think he’s another guy that we’ve got to definitely rotate into the mix a little bit more,” LaFleur said.