NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs had a formal interview with the Bears at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson met with the Bears at the Combine. (Robert Schmitz)

SMU WR Rashee Rice had a formal interview with the Bears at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

Lions

When speaking of his approach to the NFL Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes said drafting off of need often leads to mistakes and thinks taking the best player available is usually the best approach.

“I think when you’re in those spots and you’re just drafting for need, you can make some mistakes,” Holmes said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. “I’m not going to say we don’t look at that at all, but when you’re passing up really good football players that can help you and impact your football team, it might not be lined up with the exact anchored ‘hole’ you might have on the depth chart. Again, we’ve had that process started for a while and we’re continuing it here at the combine. We’re just going to look for two really good football players that fit what we’re all about and can hopefully impact us early.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell mentioned they are “not afraid” of adding players at positions they already feel comfortable with.

“I would say we’re not afraid to acquire talent even if we have a couple people already in that position,” Campbell said. “There is such a thing as talent that is hard to pass up, even though we may have a surplus of those players. … We’re looking for guys that upgrade us no matter what they are. If they can play, we’ll find a way to play them. We’ll put all of them out there in some form or fashion.”

Holmes said they will be “really careful in free agency” and want to avoid overspending.

“We’ll always be selective and strategic in free agency,” Holmes said. “You’ve gotta be really careful in free agency. … It’s all about still finding the right guys. It’s not about how much money you have to spend. Regardless of how many resources, (we’re) always being selective and strategic in that process. We’re just trying to find the right guys.”

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed ‘s formal interview schedule included the Lions. (Justin Melo)

‘s formal interview schedule included the Lions. (Justin Melo) Clemson OL Jordan McFadden highlighted his meeting with the Lions at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo)

highlighted his meeting with the Lions at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo) McFadden also had a formal interview at the Combine with Detroit. (Tom Downey)

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a formal interview with the Lions at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they owe RB Aaron Jones a “huge debt of gratitude” for what he’s done to financially assure he’ll remain in Green Bay.

“A huge debt of gratitude for him doing some of the things to stay here with us,” Gutekunst said, via Packers.com. “He’s obviously one of our most dynamic players, playmakers. We knew when we signed him a few years ago that after the second year, there would be a little bit of a time here when we’d have to make a decision. We’re just really, really excited to get him back.”

The Packers held a formal Combine interview with Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness . (Gerry Woelfel)

. (Gerry Woelfel) Green Bay also interviewed Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer . (Woelfel)

. (Woelfel) Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey) Alabama CB Eli Ricks had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey) Ohio State OT Paris Johnson had a formal Combine interview with Green Bay. (MJ Hurley)

had a formal Combine interview with Green Bay. (MJ Hurley) The Packers were one of the teams to have a formal meeting with Georgia TE Darnell Washington . (Hurley)

. (Hurley) The Packers also had a formal interview with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid. (Hurley)