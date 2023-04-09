NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach had a private workout for a number of teams, including the Bears. (Justin Melo)

Lions

Lions WR Marvin Jones said there is a “new feel” to the organization compared to when he played in Detroit from 2016-2020.

“It’s a new feel for sure,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “And I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, ‘Hey, Marv, it’s different, you’re going to love it.’ The culture’s different, the coaches, everything. It’s not the same. So I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here and, why not?”

Jones said he will wear the number zero after using 11 during his previous tenure with the Lions, which is currently being used by WR Kalif Raymond.

“It was a family decision,” Jones said. “They voted, and I was just like, ‘Let’s do it.’ Be the first one to rock the 0 in Detroit, so why not?”

Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan TE Joel Honigford will attend the Lions’ local pro day.

Michigan State TE Daniel Barker took a local visit with the Lions. (Tony Pauline)

Packers

Packers S Dallin Leavitt‘s one-year, $1,400,000 deal includes a $150,000 signing bonus and he can earn $170,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per OverTheCap.