NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic doesn’t see the Bears’ reuniting with recently unretired G Kyle Long, as the team has depth at the position and re-signed G Alex Bars.
- The Chicago Bears had coaches at Oklahoma’s Pro-Day to workout EDGE Ronnie Perkins. (Jim Nagy)
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall has met recently with the Bears. (Justin Melo)
- Bears GM Ryan Pace attended North Dakota State QB Trey Lance’s Pro Day on Friday. (Dave Birkett)
Lions
First-year Lions head coach Dan Campbell plans to lean on past history with players when assessing the free-agent market this offseason.
“In free agency, you don’t always know what all the warts are,” Campbell said per Tim Twentyman of the team website. “So, if there’s some guys out there that are from other teams that we have history with, this coaching staff has history with, our personnel department, our GM, our assistant GM has history with that we know and we trust and are our type of guys, yeah, I would say that would be pretty intriguing.”
Packers
- Tom Silverstein confirms that T Billy Turner is helping the team get under the cap by having part of his $5.525 million in total salary turned into a signing bonus. The Packers were about $1.5 million over the cap prior to re-structuring Turner’s deal.
- Packers’ OLB Preston Smith has an $8 million salary that includes a $200,000 workout bonus, a $6.5 million signing bonus, and a $1 million base. There are also $4.4 million available in sack incentives so that he can still earn the $12 million he would have made prior to the pay cut. (Ian Rapoport)
- Sack incentives details for Smith are as follows: $500,000 for 6 sacks, $750,000 for 8 sacks, $750,000 for 10 sacks, $1.2 million for 12 sacks, $1.2 million for 14 sacks. (Rapoport)
- Smith will now count for $8.25 million against the cap instead of $16 million. (Rob Demovsky)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Packers. (Justin Melo)