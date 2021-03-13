NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Lions

First-year Lions head coach Dan Campbell plans to lean on past history with players when assessing the free-agent market this offseason.

“In free agency, you don’t always know what all the warts are,” Campbell said per Tim Twentyman of the team website. “So, if there’s some guys out there that are from other teams that we have history with, this coaching staff has history with, our personnel department, our GM, our assistant GM has history with that we know and we trust and are our type of guys, yeah, I would say that would be pretty intriguing.”

Packers

Tom Silverstein confirms that T Billy Turner is helping the team get under the cap by having part of his $5.525 million in total salary turned into a signing bonus. The Packers were about $1.5 million over the cap prior to re-structuring Turner’s deal.